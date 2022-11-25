NCCC Thanksgiving Camp 11.22.22
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Adding to an ever-growing list of youth camps held throughout the year, the Neosho County Panthers welcomed area youth to Panther Gymnasium Tuesday evening for the first annual Thanksgiving Thankful Youth Basketball Camp. Players from Erie, Humboldt, Neodesha, Uniontown and of course, Chanute, showed up to train.

