Adding to an ever-growing list of youth camps held throughout the year, the Neosho County Panthers welcomed area youth to Panther Gymnasium Tuesday evening for the first annual Thanksgiving Thankful Youth Basketball Camp. Players from Erie, Humboldt, Neodesha, Uniontown and of course, Chanute, showed up to train.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were in attendance, leading youth players through a free, hour-long session. 1st-4th graders took on the early session at 6 p.m., followed by the 5th-8th grade group at 7 p.m.
Neosho County women’s head coach J.J. Davis spearheaded the event, hoping to give the community a special event before the basketball season moves to full speed. Davis has focused on building a culture of togetherness in his program, and one of the main ways of doing so is giving back to the community through free youth camps.
“Our goal is to serve our community and surrounding communities, to give back to people who have given to us,” Davis said.
A summer camp held by the Panthers in July saw over 100 youth take advantage of the free opportunity. Tuesday evening’s sessions saw a similar—if not larger—group show up.
For the first time at one of Davis’ camps, the men’s basketball team joined in as camp clinicians.
“I wanted to get our team involved because it’s important to me to support our community,” Neosho County men’s coach Taylor Shaffer said. “One of the great things about being at a community college is you get a chance to directly impact the community, and I believe that the greatest way to do this is to be involved with the local kids.”
Although the camp was accepting donations, the camp was provided free of charge to anyone interested. Davis sees the event as important for his own team as it is for the players who show up to participate. A week away from competition due to the Thanksgiving break was the perfect opportunity for the Panthers to give back to the community.
“It’s important because this is the giving season, and it’s important for our kids to work on our core value of ‘SERVE’,” Davis said. “It’s also important for the collegiate players to mentor young kids, because it helps grow the game.”
Growing the game is especially important to the future of basketball at Neosho County. The Panther coaches would love to pull from the local pool of players to build their future teams, and both coach Shaffer and Davis see camps like these as an opportunity to plant that seed.
“Community involvement is something that we are really trying to build into the culture of our program,” Shaffer said. “The more we can get out and support the community, the more our team can build a relationship with the community members.”
Even though 60 minutes is a quick turnaround for skill work, the Neosho County coaches and players led the campers through ball-handling drills, shooting work and other calisthenic moves.
“We did focus on ball handling, change of speed and finishing at the rim, and playing some shooting games with the kids,” Shaffer said. “But the main goal was just to have fun and spread the joy of basketball.”
