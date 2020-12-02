A week and a half ago, Kori Babcock was shooting around in an open gym at Chanute High School preparing for the start of the 2020-21 basketball season – and discussing her future. That was when she decided to verbally commit to Neosho County Community College basketball.
On Wednesday Babcock, the starting point guard for the Lady Blue Comets, signed on to play at NCCC under eighth-year head coach JJ Davis, associate head coach Mark Childers, assistant coach Kenny Eddy and volunteer coach Anthony Johnson.
“It feels pretty good,” Babcock said. “I’m glad that I get to keep playing basketball, keep my basketball career going at Neosho.
“I’ve grown up here. I’ve known JJ. I know how they play. And they have the same values of (CHS head coach Dustin) Fox. I like playing here, so I’m excited to go there and give it a shot.”
Babcock, 18, is a decorated basketball star. Just last year, she was recognized for her talents, averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 steals, as a Class 4A girls second-team member. Babcock was also named first-team All-SEK and second-team SEK All-Region. She led CHS to back-to-back 13-win seasons, the best seasons since 2014-15 and 2015-16.
The stats are eye-opening, but Babcock’s best moments included her career-high 30 points versus Coffeyville on Feb. 14 after a 68-45 blowout win, and when she scored the game-winning bucket versus Labette County on Dec. 17 when she drove to the basket and banked the ball straight away off the backboard, which put CHS up 57-55, the game’s final score.
At the next level, she will need to adjust some because in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, players are bigger, stronger and faster. Babcock has already been preparing for this, and tries to be ready in any situation. Over the years, she has played a lot of summer ball, including Neosho summer camps, PGC basketball camps and AAU competition.
“I just want to be me and play how I play,” Babcock said. “I just want to take one step at a time and give it all I’ve got.”
After the high school season is over, she intends to start training to prepare for the 2021-22 year.
CHS head coach Dustin Fox had the best seat in the house to experience her growth.
“The first time I had Kori in the gym was back in grade school and we had a youth camp, and she was beating all the boys one-on-one, and I was pretty excited about her becoming a Blue Comet from that moment on,” Fox said. “She’s a kid who’s been in the gym pretty much every summer, whether she was a high schooler or not, and has probably put in more time than any other kid that we’ve had in our program. And that hard work has certainly paid off as she’s one of the premier scorers in Class 4A.
“I’m just really excited for her and the opportunity she has to be playing, especially with a hometown team. I think that’s a great relationship that can be had between Neosho County and Kori. I think it’ll be a good fit for Kori, being able to stay closer to home and kind of transition into that college life. And I think it’ll be a great fit for Neosho because her game really fits what they’re wanting to do offensively.”
Fox wants Babcock’s transition to be seamless. He has already expressed to Babcock how the game is faster at the college level. But based on what he knows about Babcock, Fox said he is confident that she can adjust as long as she keeps working hard.
While Babcock dominates at the high school level, Fox noted that she needs to work on her handle, her shot and defense. Things that work in high school may not work on the college level, so those things will help her excel at the next level.
NCCC’s Davis will need Babcock to do that, especially after last season. In the 2019-20 campaign, NCCC experienced its winningest women’s basketball regular season in 25 years. Davis preaches the “Neosho Way” day in and day out, and Fox said he thinks it will be a great situation for Babcock.
“I’m super excited she’s going onto Neosho because Coach Davis, Coach Eddy, Coach Childers, they care about their players beyond what goes on the basketball court, and I know it’s going to be a continuation of what we do in our program,” Fox said. “A lot of the things that we have taken from point guard college, we went to a lot of those clinics with Coach Eddy and Coach Davis, and so I know the things we have been kind of instilling in our program and that are important to us in our program, those are the same things that are important at Neosho. It feels good to send a kid to a program that they’re going to be taking care of as a human being, not just as a basketball player.”
Fox pointed out that Babcock’s signing is an excellent way to motivate his players. Just as Babcock has been mentored by some great teammates and coaching, her milestone can be used to mentor others.
NCCC’s Eddy noted why the program sought her out.
“...We knew that she was coming from a great program, and that’s a big step in recruiting, is that you know they are coached really well,” Eddy said. “You know she is a high-IQ player. They run a similar system on offense. She can obviously shoot the lick out of the ball. She shoots it at a high clip, which is important for us because we shoot the ball a lot. And she brings culture every day. That’s Coach Davis’ number one thing, that you have to bring in culture in and the basketball stuff evolves. That’s what we knew we were getting from Kori. It was important we kept her home.”
Babcock and her Lady Blue Comets will gear up for Caney Valley at 6 pm Tuesday at home.
