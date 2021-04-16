OVERLAND PARK – NCCC baseball lost its sixth game in a row after going down 5-3 in Game 1 and 6-4 in Game 2 Thursday versus No. 6 Johnson County Community College.
“Johnson is real good,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “Both pitchers threw well for us. Our hitters stranded some key runners in both games. We needed some timely hits and just came up short.”
In Game 1 in the bottom of the sixth, it was tied at 2 with NCCC starting pitcher Taylor Parrett throwing two straight scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth innings. But with an out and a man on second, JCC’s Wyatt Morgan knocked in an RBI double to make the score 3-2 Johnson. Morgan then scored on a left fielder error.
With one out and a man on third, Murry replaced Parrett with Tyler McQuinn, who forced Johnson into two groundouts to end the inning. Johnson in the bottom of the sixth hit three times and tacked on three runs to make the score 5-2.
In the top of the seventh, Brautman did his best to start a comeback, hitting his fifth home run of the year. But in a save situation, Johnson pitcher CC Crain recorded a fly out and two strikeouts to end the game.
Brautman continued his hitting streak at 11 games, going 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored; catcher Ivan Witt went 2 for 4 with an RBI double; left fielder Khalil Thrasher hit 1 or 4; shortstop Daegan Brady also put his streak at 11 games after a 1-for-4 day; and first baseman Mason Lundgrin was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Parrett, who is now 3-2 on the year, recorded five strikeouts, two walks and allowed four earned runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, while McQuinn walked one and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2/3 inning. Parrett now has 49 strikeouts on the year – good for ninth in the conference.
The pitchers did all they could as they kept the second-leading hitter in the conference in Nick Iannantone to no hits. But the 16th-leading hitter, Jake Graugberger, was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Morgan was 2 for 3 with a double and ribbie.
Still, NCCC produced from the very start. With the bases loaded, Miller walked and scored Brautman in the top of the first to make the score 1-0. Brautman and Thrasher singled in the inning to get on.
NCCC’s second run in the game was scored after Witt stroked an RBI double, his sixth of the year, which brought in Lundgrin.
Game 2:
In the 6-4 loss, Brautman extended his hitting streak to 12 games – the longest of the season for any NCCC player. He went 1 for 5 with his sixth home run of the year, a ribbie and two runs scored. Lundgrin is on a seven-game hitting streak and had a spectacular 4-for-5 day with a home run (eighth), two doubles (ninth), a ribbie and two runs scored; Lundgrin now has the highest batting average on the team with a .413, 15th in the conference.
Witt chalked up a 2-for-3 outing with an RBI. The team hit eight times to JCC’s 11. Both teams registered two errors.
NCCC starting pitcher Jack Ebright (3-2) struck out four, walked one, and allowed five earned runs and 11 hits in 8 innings of work. Ebright now has 41 strikeouts on the year, which is good for 17th in the conference.
Johnson’s Iannantone was 2 for 4 with a solo shot and two RBI.
NCCC (14-20, 7-15) will play nationally-ranked JCC (33-1, 17-1) again on Monday (rescheduled) at 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.