MATT RESNICK
WELLSVILLE — An electric performance by superstar tailback Nash Money propelled the No. 2 ranked Wellsville Eagles to a convincing 49-8 district playoff championship victory over the Humboldt Cubs Friday night.
In just three quarters of play, Money racked up 297 yards and six rushing touchdowns as the Eagles struck early and often.
On just the second play from scrimmage, Nash gained the left edge and romped 62 yards to pay dirt.
Facing a 4th-and-1 from its own 35-yard-line on the ensuing possession, Wellsville snuffed out a Humboldt fake punt. The Eagles parlayed the excellent field position into a quick three-play scoring drive, capped off by Money’s 10-yard touchdown scamper and a 14-0 advantage.
Wellsville (10-0) tacked on two more first quarter touchdowns and led 28-0 at the conclusion of the opening frame.
Money added a pair of second quarter touchdowns, highlighted by a 58-yard score. Money’s fifth rushing touchdown of the half handed the Eagles a 42-0 lead at the break.
Early in the third, Money chipped in a 51-yard rushing score, activating the turbo clock.
Humboldt got on the board with 1:38 remaining in the third, as Dakota Slocum made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone. A successful 2-point conversion accounted for the final 41-point margin.
Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick indicated that not having starting signal-caller Gavin Page available Friday night was tough for his club to overcome. Page sustained a season-ending injury late in the fourth quarter of the Cubs opening-round playoff victory a week ago.
“Losing Gavin hurts,” Wyrick said. “But Trey (Sommer) has done a lot of good things in that position prior to this season.”
Just three weeks prior, the Cubs were blanked by Wellsville, 40-0. Wyrick said they didn’t really tweak anything from the previous game plan, in order to better key in on Money.
“We thought we had a good game plan defensively,” he said. “Obviously, it wasn’t executed well.”
Despite yielding a 59-yard touchdown bomb through the air, Wyrick said his squad took away Wellsville’s pass game “for the most part.”
“But we definitely got gashed in the run game for sure,” he said.
Wyrick was pleased with the Cubs overall performance this season, as his club concluded with a 6-4 record. Wyrick added that he believes the future of the program is bright.
“I think we can build on things,” he said. “We have six seniors that graduate, and that’s a pretty small class, even for us.”
Wyrick said a host of freshmen and a few sophomores made major contributions this season, and they should be able to use it as a springboard into the 2022 campaign.
“A lot of them played big roles,” he said. “The next couple of years are going to be special for us, we hope. We can use this (season) as a definite building block.”
