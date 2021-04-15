INDEPENDENCE – It was a successful day for Chanute High School track and field in Independence on Tuesday.
The boys team finished first with 120 points out of nine teams that placed, including Arkansas City (98), Parsons (59), Field Kindley (57) and Labette County (57) that rounded out the top five. The girls placed third in the meet with 95.5 points, with Independence (127) in first place, Labette County (96) in second place, Fredonia High (56) in fourth, and Caney Valley (48.5) in fifth.
“It’s really great that our kids are having success this early in the year,” CHS head coach Matt Kmiec said. “They are working hard and doing the little things that will really pay off later in the year. I’m very proud of this group of athletes.”
“I prepared and got ready by working out and practicing jumping,” said Eric Erbe, who placed fourth in the 400 and was a member of the winning 4 by 100 and 4 by 400 relay teams. “I feel like I did pretty good. (I) could’ve done better.”
Timmen Goracke placed fifth in the pole vault.
“Off-season I trained running and weightlifting and really focusing on my core for the season,” Gorake said. “In practice we work on trying to perfect our technique and what needs to be improved for the next meet. The first meet was hard (because) we didn’t have a season last year, so I was pretty nervous, but the Indy meet went much better. I performed well and had great form, which landed me fifth in Pole Vault. I’m really excited to continue practicing and place at Regionals in a few weeks.”
Boys:
Dagen Dean placed fourth in the 100m with an 11.64. Kaden Morley was fifth in the 100m with an 11.98.
Rawley Chard finished second in the 200m with a 22.5, while also claiming first in the 400m with a 51.49.
William Guan was third in the 400m with a 53.73. Eric Erbe placed fourth in the 400m with a 54.56.
Nathan Stanley was fifth in the 800m with a 2:15.29.
Bryce Bingham had a fourth-place spot in the 100m hurdles with a 17.22. Morley was sixth in the same event.
Bingham was also third in the 300m hurdles with a 41.76.
Guan, Chard, Erbe and Dean were first in the 4x100m with a 44.07, and the same group placed first in the 4x400m with a 3:36.08.
Stanley, Godinez, Guan and Gage Jesseph were third in the 4x800m with a 9:27.
Bingham ended the day in fourth place in the long jump with a 19-0.75. Erbe was sixth with an 18-10.5.
Morley had a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a 36-3.
Bingham was first in the pole vault with an 11-0.
Kolton LaCrone was first in the pack in the discus with a 129-8, while Dylan Treloggen registered sixth with a 101-6.5.
Dean was also first in the javelin with a 164-0.75.
LaCrone earned another first place in the shot put with a 45-0.
Girls:
Madison Hughes claimed first in the 100m with a 13.07. Camrie Ranabarger placed fifth in the 100m with a 14.
Hughes notched a third-place finish in the 200m with a 28.42, while Ranabarger was sixth with a 29.71.
Abby Stephenson registered fifth in the 400m with a 68.12.
Reese Clements was fifth in the 800m with a 2:52.21.
Bella Becannon placed fifth in the 1,600m with a 6:48.05.
Brandi Schoenhofer cemented a fourth-place spot in the 100m hurdles with a 19.23. Zoie Speaks was sixth in the same event with a 20.29.
Evelyn Fewins was third in the 300m hurdles with a 53.83, while Speaks earned fifth with a 53.83 and Kaia Barkman was sixth with a 57.07.
Schoenhofer was third in the high jump with a 4-8, fourth in the long jump with a 14-10.75, and fourth in the triple jump with a 30-9.
Timmen Goracke placed fifth in the pole vault with a 6-0.
Mattilyn Cranor registered a fifth-place finish in the discus with an 87-9.5. Kelsey Goodner was sixth with an 86-6.
Meredith Hicks was first in the javelin with a 111-3.5, while Cranor etched second with a 102-0.25.
Cranor was also sixth in the shot put with a 29-9.5.
Ranabarger, Hughes, Stephenson and Kynleigh Chard were second in the 4x100m with a 54.38.
Speaks, Clements, Stephenson and Hughes tallied a third-place finish in the 4x400m with a 4:40.76.
Becannon, Crapson, Clements and Fewins were third in the 4x800m with an 11:33.23.
Chanute will next compete today at 9 am in the Pre-State Wichita State University meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.