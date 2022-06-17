Hawks Workout - Ochai Agbaji

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji had multiple workouts ahead of the NBA Draft. Agbaji is set to be picked early-to-mid first round on Thursday.

 Atlanta Hawks | Twitter

With the 76th NBA Draft less than a week away, fans and analysts are beginning to finalize their mock drafts. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was among the 20 players invited to the green room at the Barclays Center in New York for round one on Thursday.

With most lists from around the web settling on Auburn forward Jabari Smith as the Orlando Magic’s first overall pick, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren looks to be picked up by the Thunder with Duke forward Paola Banchero heading to Houston.

With a national championship under their belt, Agbaji and Kansas guard Christian Braun have high hopes of hearing their name called in the first half of picks.

Agbaji averaged a team-leading 18.8 points during his senior season as a Jayhawk, a campaign that included countless honors such as Final Four Most Outstanding Player and a consensus All-America first team selection.

Although he had plenty of notoriety to enter the lottery after his junior year, Agbaji returned to Lawrence for a final year of development under Bill Self. Because of this, CBS Sports picked Agbaji as one of the most pro-ready players in the draft, calling his ability to guard multiple positions and knock down triples “super valuable” in the modern NBA.

NBA Combine 22 - Christian Braun

Kansas guard Christian Braun drives the lane during an NBA Combine scrimmage.

The 22-year-old’s “3-and-D” style of play and leadership experience has intrigued a number of teams, leading to workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls over the last two weeks.

“Going out there you want to show them what they haven’t seen obviously,” Agbaji told the Washington media following a June 10 workout with the Wizards. “You also want to show them what you can do and show you can do it at a high level consistently, too. I try to show a little bit of my game, stuff I can do.”

Although Sports Illustrated said the Hawks “shouldn’t even think twice” about selecting the 6-foot-6-inch Oak Park HS grad with the 16th pick, a consensus of mock drafts see Agbaji taken in the picks prior by the Cleveland Cavaliers or possibly the Charlotte Hornets.

While he has not been making as many headlines as his three-year teammate, Braun still has ample chance of grabbing a first round spot. Averaging 14.1 points during his junior season, the 6-foot-7-inch Burlington was honored with All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Tournament team selections.

Although he was a consistent double-digit scorer and strong fixture in the starting five at Kansas, NBADraft.net called Braun a “jack of all trades, master of none,” noting that he does not truly stand out in any particular skill.

Lakers Workout - Remy Martin

Kansas guard Remy Martin worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA Draft.

Although he is not a defensive liability, Braun will need to bolster his defensive skill set if he wants to find a spot in the NBA.

The former Gatorade Player of the Year has displayed his skills in small-group workouts with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, knowing that the future of his professional career rests in these performances.

“I think just my athleticism and to show I can knock down shots, I think that’s pretty important to me,” Braun told Pacer’s media of his emphasis during team workouts. “I think I bring a lot of things that impact winning on a lot of different levels. I can dive on the ground and get a loose ball, play defense; I think I can bring a little bit of everything my first year in the league.”

While some mocks have him going to Golden State or San Antonio in the first round, Braun could slip to the second round to be scooped up by the Pacers or Clippers.

Kansas forward David McCormack and guard Remy Martin are absent from analysis, but both have shown up to team workouts in hopes of a late second-round selection. McCormack had a day with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Martin showed his skill set for both the Lakers and the Hawks.

Normally a 60-pick selection show, Chicago and Miami were forced to forfeit second round picks for violating league rules around free agency.

The Orlando Magic are set to deliver the first pick at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The first round is set to be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, with the second round continuing solely on ESPN.

Lakers Workout - David McCormack

Kansas forward David McCormack worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the NBA Draft.

2022 NBA DRAFT ORDER

1st Round

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte

16. Atlanta

17. Houston

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio

21. Denver

22. Memphis

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City

2nd Round

31. Indiana

32. Orlando

33. Toronto

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio

39. Cleveland

40. Minnesota

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit

47. Memphis

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento

50. Minnesota

51. Golden State

52. New Orleans

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (forfeited)

54. Washington

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland

57. Portland

58. Indiana

