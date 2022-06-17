With the 76th NBA Draft less than a week away, fans and analysts are beginning to finalize their mock drafts. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was among the 20 players invited to the green room at the Barclays Center in New York for round one on Thursday.
With most lists from around the web settling on Auburn forward Jabari Smith as the Orlando Magic’s first overall pick, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren looks to be picked up by the Thunder with Duke forward Paola Banchero heading to Houston.
With a national championship under their belt, Agbaji and Kansas guard Christian Braun have high hopes of hearing their name called in the first half of picks.
Agbaji averaged a team-leading 18.8 points during his senior season as a Jayhawk, a campaign that included countless honors such as Final Four Most Outstanding Player and a consensus All-America first team selection.
Although he had plenty of notoriety to enter the lottery after his junior year, Agbaji returned to Lawrence for a final year of development under Bill Self. Because of this, CBS Sports picked Agbaji as one of the most pro-ready players in the draft, calling his ability to guard multiple positions and knock down triples “super valuable” in the modern NBA.
The 22-year-old’s “3-and-D” style of play and leadership experience has intrigued a number of teams, leading to workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls over the last two weeks.
“Going out there you want to show them what they haven’t seen obviously,” Agbaji told the Washington media following a June 10 workout with the Wizards. “You also want to show them what you can do and show you can do it at a high level consistently, too. I try to show a little bit of my game, stuff I can do.”
Although Sports Illustrated said the Hawks “shouldn’t even think twice” about selecting the 6-foot-6-inch Oak Park HS grad with the 16th pick, a consensus of mock drafts see Agbaji taken in the picks prior by the Cleveland Cavaliers or possibly the Charlotte Hornets.
While he has not been making as many headlines as his three-year teammate, Braun still has ample chance of grabbing a first round spot. Averaging 14.1 points during his junior season, the 6-foot-7-inch Burlington was honored with All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Tournament team selections.
Although he was a consistent double-digit scorer and strong fixture in the starting five at Kansas, NBADraft.net called Braun a “jack of all trades, master of none,” noting that he does not truly stand out in any particular skill.
Although he is not a defensive liability, Braun will need to bolster his defensive skill set if he wants to find a spot in the NBA.
The former Gatorade Player of the Year has displayed his skills in small-group workouts with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, knowing that the future of his professional career rests in these performances.
“I think just my athleticism and to show I can knock down shots, I think that’s pretty important to me,” Braun told Pacer’s media of his emphasis during team workouts. “I think I bring a lot of things that impact winning on a lot of different levels. I can dive on the ground and get a loose ball, play defense; I think I can bring a little bit of everything my first year in the league.”
While some mocks have him going to Golden State or San Antonio in the first round, Braun could slip to the second round to be scooped up by the Pacers or Clippers.
Kansas forward David McCormack and guard Remy Martin are absent from analysis, but both have shown up to team workouts in hopes of a late second-round selection. McCormack had a day with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Martin showed his skill set for both the Lakers and the Hawks.
Normally a 60-pick selection show, Chicago and Miami were forced to forfeit second round picks for violating league rules around free agency.
The Orlando Magic are set to deliver the first pick at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The first round is set to be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, with the second round continuing solely on ESPN.
2022 NBA DRAFT ORDER
1st Round
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte
16. Atlanta
17. Houston
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio
21. Denver
22. Memphis
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City
2nd Round
31. Indiana
32. Orlando
33. Toronto
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio
39. Cleveland
40. Minnesota
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit
47. Memphis
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento
50. Minnesota
51. Golden State
52. New Orleans
53. Boston
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (forfeited)
54. Washington
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland
57. Portland
58. Indiana
