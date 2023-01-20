Altoona MBB vs Liberty Homeschool (Milburn G. Apt Memorial) 1.18.23 - Kieran Foster

Altoona sophomore Kieran Foster (10) fires in one of his five successful three-pointers during action Tuesday night in the opening round of the Milburn G. Apt Memorial Tournament at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. Foster finished the night with 17 points, but Liberty Homeschool Alliance escaped with a 50-49 victory.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – The Altoona-Midway High School boys came up just one point short in their attempt to make it a clean sweep for the host school as the Milburn G. Apt Memorial Tournament got underway here Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, the girls won their tournament opener with an impressive 37-28 win over Liberty Homeschool Alliance. But in Tuesday’s tournament finale at Milo Peterson Gymnasium, the host Jets dropped a heartbreaking 50-49 decision.

