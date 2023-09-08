Chanute GTEN @ Independence - Sept. 7, 2023 - Rylee Smith

Chanute junior Rylee Smith forehands a shot during a No. 1 Singles match in Independence on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

 Mike De La Torre | Contributed

INDEPENDENCE — Chanute continued its tear through Southeast Kansas tennis meets, posting another first place finish as a team in Independence on Thursday.

“This was a close, hard-fought tournament, and I'm so proud of how the ladies responded by getting another tournament win for the season,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “They all played great tennis and gave a great effort, but we all agreed there's a lot of work to do to get better as the season gets tougher each week.”

