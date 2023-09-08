INDEPENDENCE — Chanute continued its tear through Southeast Kansas tennis meets, posting another first place finish as a team in Independence on Thursday.
“This was a close, hard-fought tournament, and I'm so proud of how the ladies responded by getting another tournament win for the season,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “They all played great tennis and gave a great effort, but we all agreed there's a lot of work to do to get better as the season gets tougher each week.”
De La Torre mentioned at the start of the season that Independence would be one of Chanute’s biggest competitors this season, as they are always one of the top teams in the state. With this being their first competition of the year involving the Bulldogs — who finished runner-up at the 2022 state championship and graduated just a single senior — a meet win spells success down the road for the Blue Comets.
Junior Rylee Smith was back in action in the No. 1 Singles draw, dropping just four games en route to a 4-0 finish. Those four lost games came in victories over former state qualifiers, Keira Fawson of Iola and Ava Morris of Independence.
Sophomore Ella Guernsey dominated in her own draw, taking wins in all four of her No. 2 Singles matches.
Sophomores Kanika Marcoux and Jacqueline Smoot finished 2-2 on the day in the No. 1 Doubles draw. They were three games short of a perfect record of their own, as Marcoux and Smoot lost in extra points to the duo from Fort Scott and fell two games short to the team from Pittsburg.
In the No. 2 Doubles draw, seniors Jeanette Guernsey and Zoie Speaks dropped just a single match. That loss came at the hands of the team from Independence, featuring 2022 state qualifier Sarah Veile.
Up Next
The Blue Comets return to the courts on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Baldwin.
Results
No. 1 Singles: Rylee Smith (4-0) 8-5 vs. A. Gorman (Fort Scott); 8-2 vs. K. Fawson (Iola); 8-2 vs. A. McCabe (Pittsburg); 8-0 vs. A. Morris (Independence)
No. 2 Singles: Ella Guernsey (4-0) 8-0 vs. C. Barnes (Fort Scott); 8-0 vs. R. Coltrane (Iola); 8-3 vs. H. Turnbull (Pittsburg); 8-3 vs. A. Rosenhoover (Independence)
No. 1 Doubles: Kanika Marcoux & Jacqueline Smoot (2-2) 8-8 (4-7) vs. K. Brown & C. Hunziker (Fort Scott); 8-0 vs. M. Palmer & M. Riebel (Iola); 6-8 vs. I. Grotheer & S. Grotheer (Pittsburg); 8-0 vs. H. Sasse & P. Schabel (Independence)
No. 2 Doubles: Jeanette Guernsey & Zoie Speaks (3-1) 8-3 vs. A. Gorman & J. Messer (Fort Scott); 8-0 vs. K. Bycroft & H. Desmarteau (Iola); 8-2 vs. R. Hunziker & J. Lawson (Pittsburg); 2-8 vs. L. Chrism & S. Veile (Independence)
Team Scores: Chanute 12, Pittsburg 10, Independence 8, Fort Scott 8, Iola 2
