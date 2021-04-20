Chanute High School baseball has won three in a row after sweeping Labette County in a doubleheader at Santa Fe Park on Monday.
Chanute won 4-0 in Game 1 thanks to starting pitcher Kam Koester. Koester (5-0) struck out seven, walked two, allowed no earned runs, and gave up just four hits in 7 innings.
“The curveball was working good and the fastball, as always. Also, just letting them put the ball in play and letting my defense do the work for me,” Koester said.
At the plate, Koester was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Shortstop Rhett Smith went 2 for 3 with a ribbie. Right fielder Caden Schwegman, second baseman Carter Coombs and centerfielder Ty Leedy racked up a hit each.
Chanute put up six hits to four for Labette. Labette committed two errors, while Chanute had none.
Momentum was on Chanute’s side early as Koester recorded three straight scoreless innings and six straight outs from the second to the third innings.
With plenty of great pitching to back up the hitting, Chanute drew blood early in the bottom of the third thanks to Koester who, with a 2-2 count, a man on first and one out, doubled on a line drive to left and scored Rhett Smith. Smith singled earlier in the inning.
Two batters later, Schwegman singled on a hard ground ball to left field, which brought in Koester to make the score 2-0 in the bottom of the third.
Koester then had a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth, recording his ninth straight out, including a groundout and two strikeouts – looking and swinging.
Chanute’s last runs were in the bottom of the fourth. Smith singled on a line drive to left field to score Leedy and Coombs scored on an error for the final 4-0 score.
Koester went on to throw scoreless innings to end the game.
Labette’s Kooper Peak and Harrison Hall were both 2 for 3.
Game 2:
Schwegman’s four hits propelled the Blue Comets to an 11-4 win in Game 2.
Schwegman was 4 for 4 with three RBI, including an RBI triple in the bottom of the first to make the score 3-0 Chanute, a single in the third that led to him scoring on an error, an RBI single in the fourth, and another RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 11-4.
On a 17-hit day – Labette had just five hits – Smith was 2 for 4 with two RBI, third baseman Koester was 2 for 3 with a double, first baseman Larson Koester went 2 for 4 with a two-run triple and an RBI double, Coombs hit 2 for 4, Leedy had a 2-for-3 day, and Aaron Robertson, left fielder Parker Manly, and catcher Bryan Jackett each had a hit.
Starting pitcher Blake Atwood struck out two, walked one, and allowed three earned runs and four hits in 5 innings. Reliever Keondre Gregory struck out one, walked none, and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2 innings of action.
Chanute (8-3) will next play Frontenac in a doubleheader at 4:30 pm Thursday at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.