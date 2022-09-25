A valiant effort against the visiting Paola Panthers fell short for the Chanute Blue Comet volleyball team Thursday night.
With their backs against the wall after dropping the first two sets, the Blue Comets came out strong in the third set, quickly opening a 5-2 lead. A 7-2 spurt, however, put Paola on top 9-7. The seesaw battle continued with two consecutive Blue Comets' points, punctuated by a Kierny Folmer kill.
Holding a 14-13 advantage, Paola reeled off 11 of the next 17 points to close out the decisive third set and earn the straight set sweep. Despite the loss, head coach Jory Murry said she was proud of her club's effort.
"They are not a group who gives up, ever," Murry said, noting that the Blue Comets erased a 10-2 deficit to win a set against Fort Scott a few nights earlier. "We just don't give up. Every set is a new set and we start fresh and give our best every time. I'm proud of the effort they put forth."
Murry noted that there were opportunities that the Blue Comets were unable to capitalize on.
"We had a lot of girls that were playing up some tough balls and giving us opportunities to get back in the game," she said. "We just didn't execute in our offensive (set) on those (plays)."
Murry said Paola entered as an unfamiliar opponent.
"We hadn't seen them at all this year and didn't really know anything about them," she said. "So we just kind of watched them warm up and developed a game plan based off of what we saw in their warm up."
Murry said that lineup adjustments as the game wore on proved beneficial, but that the Panther defense was too much to overcome.
"Paola has a really good defense behind them that was tough for us to score on," she said, adding that Paola was able to control the tempo via strong passing.
"They have a really good setter," Murry said of senior Maddie Pitzer.
At the virtual midpoint of the season, and with a record of 11-7, Murry circled back to offensive execution as an area her squad needs to improve upon prior to postseason play.
"We have girls who can hit balls, but we don't necessarily execute consistently," she said.
Murry said junior middle hitter Follmer has fueled the Blue Comets’ success when they have executed to Murry's expectations.
"Kierny was a big part of why we were hanging in and battling tonight," Murry said. "When she's not on the court, we need to have somebody else step up."
Follmer tallied 10 of the Blue Comets' 18 kills on the night.
"She's still learning to be aggressive and letting our offense know that she's there and ready all the time," Murry said. "She's been working on it and doing a better job because she knows we need her up there."
Murry added that she's been impressed with her squad defensive play this season.
"Defensively, when we are locked in and focused, we're pretty solid — and our serve-receive has continued to improve each game," she said. "Serve-receive is one of the big things we talked about that we had to be better at this year."
Paola head coach Lexi Combes said it was a hard-fought victory.
"I'm proud of the way my team came into a pretty tough environment and got the job done in three," she said, as the Panthers improved to 10-4. "Shutting out a team in three is never easy, so I'm super proud of the way we fought the whole time and got the job done."
In addition to Follmer's team-high 10 kills, Kelsey Haviland chipped in 3, Elle Kreighbaum 2, and Brinly Bancroft, Jacie Costin and Jaye Smith recorded one apiece.
Score
Paola 25 25 25
Chanute 18 17 19
