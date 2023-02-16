Altoona MBB @ Yates Center 2.14.23

Altoona-Midway junior Jacob Meigs (15) goes up amidst heavy traffic and beats the buzzer to score the game-winning basket as the Jets squeezed past Yates Center 50-48 Friday night.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

YATES CENTER – Grabbing an offensive rebound in heavy traffic with only seconds remaining, junior Jacob Meigs calmly banked in a five-foot jumper from the left of the lane as time expired, lifting the Altoona-Midway Jets to a thrilling 50-48 win over the Yates Center Wildcats here Tuesday night.

The exciting finish culminated a nip-and-tuck struggle throughout the night that featured 20-point performances from both sophomore William Stackhouse and Yates Center senior Cash Cummings.

