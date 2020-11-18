ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute’s cross-country runners were recognized by SEK.com last week thanks to their top performances of the year.
On the girls side, senior Jerica Hockett is SEK Elite second team due to her best time of 22:15. All-SEK Honorable Mentions include freshman Natasha Ornelas (23:29), junior Bella Becannon (24:14), and senior Riley Goracke (24:21).
CHS head coach Brett Rinehart raved about Hockett’s performance in the SEK meet in October, though this didn’t factor into the SEK.com, All-SEK teams.
“I was super proud of Jerica for earning All-League honors at the SEK cross-country meet with a sixth-place finish, “Rinehart said. “She had a spectacular season and is very deserving of this honor. She earned it through dedication and hard work, all the while being an excellent example for others on our team to follow.”
Hockett previously said how pumped she was after the All-SEK meet.
“It feels good,” Hockett said. “I never medaled in a varsity meet until this year. It’s just crazy to me – I would have never guessed at the beginning of the season that I would be where I am. I felt good during the race, especially since it was a home meet I felt I had a bit of an advantage.”
Still, cross country is unique from some of the other sports in that the honors are not voted on by coaches. Rather, they are awarded by finishing position at the league meet. Highlighting this instance, a student-athlete could have an outstanding season, but they have to come ready to compete on that day to have a shot for league honors.
While All-SEK.com selected athletes based on their best performances of the year, athletes still have to come ready and Chanute’s boys did. Sophomores Brock Godinez (18:53) and Gage Jesseph (19:13) were selected as Honorable Mentions.
Rinehart said he was proud of all his competitors.
“I was proud of our runners who earn Honorable Mention honors as well,” Rinehart said. “... For our returning runners, hopefully that showed them that they are getting closer to where we want them to be and next year they will be ready to go after a top-10 finish and All-League honors...”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.