ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Chanute High School girls basketball turned it around in the second half to win 53-42 over Parsons on Thursday night at PHS.
Senior guard Kori Babcock had 16 points, including two 3s, eight rebounds and six steals. Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor notched 10 points and nine rebounds. Freshman point guard Peyton Shields contributed 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. Junior guard Jacelyn Catron racked up six points on two 3s.
Parsons’ Arianna Hinman scored 15 points, while Sydney Schibi had 14.
Down 23-20 at the break, Chanute used a 15-6 run to close out the third quarter and take a 35-29 lead. But it wasn’t always easy.
Early in the third quarter, Hinman scored two baskets to help put Parsons up 29-20.
CHS senior Brianna Waggoner turned things around for Chanute thanks to her 3 to score her team’s first basket of the second half. A few offensive play later – Shields in this sequence was able to rush the ball down the court and hit a mid-range shot to tie the game at 29 – Chanute forced Parsons into a turnover, which led to sophomore guard Tyra Bogle pushing the ball up the court to find Shields for an easy layup to make the score 31-29 Chanute, the first lead of the second half for CHS.
Parsons did its best to make it a game. But Chanute knocked down a 3 to put the score at 40-29 with 5:58 left in the game and then ended a 20-0 run. That was what Chanute needed to stop any kind of Parsons momentum and a sweep of the season series.
CHS head coach Dustin Fox said the message at halftime was to play with a little more energy, which is expected as Chanute has played four games in five days.
“We just talked about playing harder. I thought we were flat-footed on defense, weren’t really getting stops, giving up wide-open 3s, and the energy that we need to be successful just wasn’t there,” Fox said. “And honestly, to start the second half, it wasn’t there either. But we switched up our defense.”
Chanute went into a zone, with Waggoner up front causing a lot of deflections that led to steals. That sparked Parsons turnovers and easy baskets for the Blue Comets. On the offensive end, with All-State guard Babcock starting the third quarter on the bench, Shields was crossing over her defenders, freeing up herself for some mid-range shots.
Catron hit some big 3s in the fourth quarter. Freshman forward Kierney Follmer scored an easy layup off of crisp ball movement in the fourth, too.
“It was just kind of by committee. Everybody that was in there stepped up and made some plays, and that’s what we need,” Fox said.
Parsons in the first half was playing like upperclassmen, but in the second half, they played like underclassmen, which is going to happen when one of your top bigs is out.
“Our big post was out tonight, got quarantined. You can tell that depth was an issue,” Parsons head coach Pat Schibi said. “I felt like for the first two quarters, our girls played hard. We started wearing down there in the third quarter, turned the ball over there a few times. They got a lot of momentum. But overall, we’re playing a lot of young girls. There were three and four freshmen for us all night long. It’s going to be fun to see them come together down the road.”
Overall, Schibi said he was proud of the way his team competed, especially since Chanute won by 30 points in the first game.
The Lady Comets (14-6, 7-5) will look ahead to Sub-State, as this game commences the regular season. Chanute, seeded second, will take on Independence next Wednesday at home in the first round of Sub-State.
Chanute 8 12 15 18 — 53
Parsons 8 15 6 13 — 42
Chanute: Babcock 16, Shields 13, Mattilyn Cranor 10, Catron 6, Waggoner 3, Brinly Bancroft 3
Parsons: Hinman 15, Schibi 14, Patterson 7, Baldwin 3, Patel 3
