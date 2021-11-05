JARED McMASTERS
Three-and-D.
That was the style of play Neosho County Panthers head coach JJ Davis spent this offseason preaching about, but not to just one or two players. To his entire team.
The Panthers didn’t execute that plan to perfection against the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes JV team during Wednesday night’s season opener. But Neosho County pulled itself together late in the fourth quarter to squeak by with a 73-67 home win.
“I tell people all the time that nobody knows until they have to win a game,” Davis said. “This game is hard. Any time you’ve got a college uniform on, it’s hard to win a game. We’ve got a lot of young kids who still have to grow up, but night’s like this will make us better.”
The Panthers’ finest moments came when they excelled at their full-court presses and knocked down crucial outside shots.
After a back-and-forth game of runs all evening left Neosho County with a seven-point lead in the final quarter, Panthers guard Sarah Hunt collected herself on the wing and drilled a 3-pointer with 2:15 to play.
A few trips down the floor later, Neosho County guard Zariyah Washington kicked the ball out from the top of the key to an open Jenna Eytcheson in the left corner. With the Panthers men’s basketball team already celebrating in the stands right behind her, Eytcheson buried the dagger 3-pointer to give Neosho County a 73-65 lead with under a minute remaining.
“She’s been shooting a lot of 3-pointers that haven’t gone in and had some shots not fall, but that was good for us,” Davis said. “When it went in, I just said ‘Thank you, Lord. It finally went in.’”
Part of the reason the Panthers found as many opportunities to pull away as they did was their defensive pressure.
For most of the night, the Panthers were turning and setting up their full-court press before shots had even finished falling through the net.
That effort is what led to Washington’s five steals and seven other Neosho County players snatching at least one of their own.
“Some of us were really good,” Davis said. “Some of us were really bad. We’d get tired, get going for a little bit, then get tired again, so we just need to be faster.
“I don’t know what the stats say, and right now, I don’t really care because in this business, it’s all about winning by one point. I’m glad we got to see how we react to some adversity, so that’s good stuff.”
By no means was it a flawless outing for the Panthers.
Not counting their two 3-pointers in the clutch, Neosho County shot 7-of-40 from deep for the night. When the Panthers miscommunicated and didn’t organize their defense in time, the Coyotes easily pushed the ball up the floor and quickly got to the paint for an easy basket or a foul.
But in this win, the Panthers proved the foundation is there for this team to successfully reach its goal of a 10-win season under Davis’ 3-and-D mantra.
“We didn’t win a lot of games last year, so every time we win a game, it’s hard,” Davis said. “Until they’re able to learn to make winning a habit, it’s hard to start. With tonight, we’re on the first track of starting that, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Up Next
Neosho County will return for another home game on Saturday against the Friends Falcons JV team.
“We’re just 1-0 right now,” Davis said. “Next game, we’ll try to go 1-0 again. That’s the key to it. We wake up every day and go 1-0. If we can keep going 1-0, we’ll hit our goal.”
