BEL AIRE — The Comet Academy girls basketball team finished runner-up in the sixth grade division of the Kansas State Middle School Basketball Championship over the weekend.
Playing under the banner of the Chanute Blue Comets, the team finished 3-2, losing only to the champion squad from Pittsburg.
Friday afternoon, Comet Academy took down the Riley County Falcons 28-19.
The squad followed that up with a 36-26 victory over the De Soto Jackals on Saturday morning, closing out the day with a 30-13 win against the Larned Indians.
Sunday saw Comet Academy take a pair of losses to the Pittsburg Dream, first in pool play (34-13) and then in the championship game(37-21).
“If they keep working they have a chance to be a special group,” Comet Academy head coach Dustin Fox said.
Off the court, the group still found plenty of time for fun.
“Pool time at the hotel was probably their highlight of the weekend,” Fox said.
The tournament was one of 16 tournaments held as part of the national State Basketball Championship series. According to their website, the State Basketball Championship has operated “the largest qualifier-based youth tournaments in the nation since 2012.”
