Chanute Unified Bowling @ Cheney (Regionals) 11.8.22

The Chanute Unified Bowling team poses after the KSHSAA Regional Championships in Cheney. From left to right, front to back: Jacob Shepherd, Thomas Shook, assistant coach Brittany Daugharthy, Noah Frey, Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby and head coach Roy McCoy.

 Contributed photo

CHENEY — The Chanute Blue Comets sent their first Unified Bowling team to the KSHSAA Regional Championships held at Cheney Lanes on Tuesday. The Blue Comets put together a six-game score of 767 to finish in third place, earning the squad a trip to the state competition in Topeka.

“They were nervous. The first game looked like it settled their nerves, but in the second game you kinda saw the air go out of their balloon,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “We had some discussions about where the shot was and how to play it, and they came right back and threw some pretty good scores. We’re on pace and we didn’t even bowl our best.”

