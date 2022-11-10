CHENEY — The Chanute Blue Comets sent their first Unified Bowling team to the KSHSAA Regional Championships held at Cheney Lanes on Tuesday. The Blue Comets put together a six-game score of 767 to finish in third place, earning the squad a trip to the state competition in Topeka.
“They were nervous. The first game looked like it settled their nerves, but in the second game you kinda saw the air go out of their balloon,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “We had some discussions about where the shot was and how to play it, and they came right back and threw some pretty good scores. We’re on pace and we didn’t even bowl our best.”
Chanute was represented at the Cheney regional by Trenton Allen, Jett Cosby, Noah Frey, Jacob Shepherd and Thomas Shook.
Chanute opened the day with a 165, easily placing the Blue Comets in first place. Only Garden City managed a single game score higher, as they posted a 206 in game six.
The Blue Comets followed that up with a rough score of just 80. Chanute’s biggest struggle of the day was leaving single-pin open frames, totalling six on the day. The 10-pin proved especially difficult for the Blue Comets.
“They came back with their heads down. I told them we just gotta hit our marks,” McCoy said. “We’ve got formulas on how to do it and everyone has their own style, but those opens hurt us. If we cover those, that’s 60 pins right there.”
McCoy noted that Cosby led the team, as he was the lone Blue Comet with experience at this size of bowling competition.
“(Jett) probably stepped up the best,” McCoy said. “And Thomas, who kinda just started, has really come along as our leadoff bowler. Then Trenton sets up the ninth frame really well, he’s always around the pocket.”
The Blue Comets turned things around to post a 130 in game three, followed by a 135 and the fifth-highest game score of the day with a 153.
The final game of the day threatened to derail Chanute’s success, as a pair of single-pin opens and a double-gutter frame once again tainted the team enthusiasm.
“They came back with their heads down again, and I got on them pretty hard,” McCoy said. “I told them it was time to show up, it’s time to close it out. They finished strong.”
The Blue Comets rounded out game six with two spares and a strike to finish with a 104.
“Staying together as a team and keeping each other going, that’s the main thing,” McCoy said. “Thomas is the most excited and pushes the others to keep going. I don’t care how many pins he gets, he is always happy when he comes off, and that’s what it takes.”
Up Next
The Chanute squad now looks ahead to the KSHSAA All-Class Unified Bowling State Championships at Gage Center Bowl in Topeka on Monday. The Blue Comets will join teams from Garden City, Eisenhower, Salina South, Hays, KC-Piper, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Lansing, Basehor-Linwood, Olathe East, Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe West, Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley North.
“We’ve set up a modified house shot for practice this week, which is the oil pattern we saw at regionals and what we’ll see at state,” McCoy said. “It has an out-of-bounds area along the gutter, which is something most of these guys haven’t seen before.”
Results
Chanute: 165 80 130 135 153 104 - 767
Team Scores: Garden City 908, Eisenhower 854, Chanute 767, Salina South 742, Hays 682, Topeka-Seaman 670, Iola 598, Silver Lake 580, St. Mary’s 551, Maize South 527, Caney Valley 485, Liberal 485, Hutchinson 468, Rossville 426
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.