JARED McMASTERS
The Chanute Blue Comets girls basketball team welcomed a familiar foe to the court on Saturday, Nov. 20. But it wasn’t another school. This time, it was their fathers.
After a year off due to last season’s COVID-19 precautions, the Blue Comets returned to hosting their annual dads practice, where members of the team scrimmage against whoever they consider a father figure in their life to help build the team’s family dynamic.
“It’s great to have it back this year,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “I know there’s a lot of excitement to have it back. We had a great showing with a lot of dads showing up.”
The Blue Comets began the tradition in the 2018-19 season after Fox tweaked a similar idea he heard from former Neosho County Panthers assistant women’s basketball coach Kenny Eddy.
Ensuring that his program fosters a sense of togetherness is a key goal for Fox. The scrimmage is extra personal and important for him because his biological father hasn’t been in the picture for the majority of his life.
“I thought it would be a great way to create some connections and get the parents more involved in our program to see them in a different way and see us in a different way,” Fox said.
In just the few short years since the annual scrimmage began, it’s become a fan favorite for several players and adults.
For the girls on the team, like senior Madison Laforge and sophomore twin sisters Kelsey Haviland and Ashley Haviland, keeping the game competitive is fun, but the real memories are made in the quick, laughable moments with their families.
At one point, Aaron Haviland, Kelsey and Ashley’s older brother, crossed Ashley up and gave her a brotherly teasing when he asked if she needed any tape for her ankles, but she still tells the story with a smile on her face.
Madison’s eyes widened just thinking about the way her father, Jacob, “belly-flopped” while diving for a loose ball.
Moments like those that players collect in their mental scrapbooks are the main reason the team is glad to have the event back after a brief hiatus.
“It was really weird not having it after the previous two years,” she said. “That was kind of sad, but it was a lot more exciting than normal to have it back because it’s a lot of fun to have everyone come out and see all the dads try their hardest.”
Mark Haviland, Ashley and Kelsey’s father, made sure he was one of those father figures who gave it their all.
He said he views the scrimmage as a great way to bond with his kids, but he doesn’t want to hand his daughters a free win.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s good to get out there and actually interact with your kids and feel like part of the team,” Mark said.
“With the way Dustin runs his program, he pretty much makes everyone feel like part of the family. That’s part of the reason my girls both love basketball so much.
“I think us dads will need to improve a little bit next year because we just barely beat the girls. We’ll have to step our game up.”
