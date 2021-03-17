ROBERT MAGOBET
Recent rains postponed the second half of a four-game series between Neosho County Community College and Allen Community College this weekend, but after hours of work on the field and no additional rain, the series finally wrapped up on Tuesday. Allen went 1-1 vs. NCCC last week, only to come back and win two in a row at Hudson Field. The Panthers ended the series that started last week losing to the Red Devils 12-3 in Game 2.
Sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher had a monster day, hitting 4 for 4 including a double and improving his season average to .444 with 11 hits and 15 RBIs. Freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin (.263 with 10 hits, 14 RBIs) was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Freshman catcher Ivan Witt (.259 with seven hits, five RBIs), freshman left fielder Drew Miller (highest average on the team with a .457 with 16 hits and 15 RBIs), and sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman (.306 with 11 hits, five RBIs) each racked up a hit.
Starting NCCC pitcher Drake LaRoche took his second loss of the season (0-2) after striking out four, walking none, and giving up four earned runs and nine hits in five innings pitched. Freshman middle reliever Colton Crockett walked none and gave up three earned runs and three hits in 2/3 innings. Freshman pitcher Brance Ware struck out two, walked one, and allowed two earned runs and two hits in one inning.
Sophomore pitcher Nathan Hungate struck out three, walked none, and allowed two hits and no earned runs in an inning. Freshman pitcher Andrew Hansen walked three, struck out one, and allowed one earned run and one hit in an inning. And freshman pitcher Jake Beckmann walked none and allowed zero earned runs and one hit in 1/3 innings.
“Game 2 was great through five, then they started scoring and we couldn’t answer,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “You either win or you learn...”
Through four innings, LaRoche gave up five hits and no runs. But the Red Devils in the top of fifth scored four runs on four hits. Allen’s big inning was highlighted by a two-run homer from sophomore right fielder Alec Roberts.
LaRoche was replaced in the top of the sixth by Crockett. But Allen racked up three runs on four hits in the inning. At the center of this inning was freshman centerfielder Colton Patterson’s two-run double and second baseman Jonah Weisner’s solo home run, which led to Beckmann replacing Crockett.
An inning later in the top of the seventh, Ware came in to pitch for Beckmann. But sophomore third baseman Kurt Golubski jacked a two-run home run. Other Allen runs were given up by RBI-singles, walking in a run, or an error in the infield.
“It finally felt like we had a little bit of a rhythm. We didn’t make one error all day, and that’s big,” Allen head coach Clint Stoy said. “We made some very good defensive plays. It’s just been trying for us being on the road the whole time.”
NCCC scored when they were down big. Down 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Lundgrin hit an RBI-single that brought home Thrasher, who singled earlier in the inning. In the bottom of the eighth down 10-1, freshman designated hitter Mack Clark walked, scoring Miller, who singled earlier in the inning, and freshman centerfielder Jacob Nevels was hit by a pitch to his helmet, and that brought home Lundgrin, who had walked.
Allen’s sophomore Damon Burroughs was 3 for 6 with two RBIs. Weisner was 2 for 6 with a homer. Roberts was 1 for 4 with a two-run homer and two RBIs, Patterson hit 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Golubski had a 2-for-3 day with a homer, and freshman infielder Levi Bennett was 3 for 4 with a ribbie. Allen had 18 total hits to NCCC’s eight.
Game 1
The first game of the doubleheader was much closer, but NCCC dropped the game 3-2.
Miller was 2 for 2 with an RBI including a triple, while freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers went 2 for 3, including a double. Brautman hit 1 for 2 with a triple.
Starting NCCC pitcher Owen Chaffin took the loss after seven strikeouts, two walks, three earned runs, and eight hits in six innings.
NCCC was up 2-0 after Miller tripled and brought home freshman shortstop Daegan Brady in the bottom of the first and freshman designated hitter Tyler Dinges reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Miller, who singled in the bottom of the fourth.
Two innings later in the top of the sixth, Allen generated its winning production. The inning totaled three runs on three hits, including a two-run single by Burroughs.
“Top of the sixth they just put together a nice small rally and then shut us down,” Murry said. “We didn’t swing well at all (Tuesday). We had a ton of hitters that had poor days mostly due to Allen being able to control their breaking pitches so well. I felt like our plans as a hitter went away and we dug ourselves some deep holes.”
Wiemers doubled in the bottom of the sixth, but the Panthers would go on to strike out and line out into a double-play ball.
Allen middle reliving freshman pitcher Alex Dilley, who nabbed the win, struck out one, walked two and have up no earned runs in one inning. Allen sophomore All-KJCCC catcher Lukas Rich was 2 for 4. Burroughs produced a 1-for-3 and two-RBI day. He also had a double in the game. Allen had eight hits to six for NCCC.
NCCC (6-5, 1-3) will tentatively play Friday versus Coffeyville (3-5, 0-0) on the road at 3 and 5 pm on Friday. The games were to be held today in Coffeyville, but were rained out.
“... (It) was not a good day for us, but we had a good practice (Wednesday), so hopefully, we are better against Coffeyville,” Murry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.