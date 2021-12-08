CRAIG NULL
Submitted to the Tribune
MELVERN — The Altoona-Midway Jets boys and girls varsity basketball teams showed improvement from their season-opening games, but it wasn’t enough to translate into the win column on Monday night.
Both Jets teams came up on the short end of their respective opening round games against Southern Coffey County in the Marais des Cygnes Valley Tournament. In the boys contest, the Jets led after one period but couldn’t sustain that advantage, eventually falling 55-38. The girls team also played well but finished with a 59-35 setback against the Titans.
Both Altoona-Midway squads will return to action Thursday and Friday night in the tournament.
Altoona-Midway Boys
The Jets came out strong when senior Jackson Ashmore poured in 11 first-quarter points and a strong man-on-man pressure by the Altoona-Midway defense helped the Jets post a 13-10 lead after the first eight minutes.
But the Titans regrouped and started using their height advantage. They bounced back to take a 26-17 lead at halftime and increased their advantage to 41-28 after three periods in the 55-38 victory.
“Jackson had a great first quarter and our man pressure got them out of their comfort zone,” Altoona-Midway head coach Lane Huffman said. “We had them doing some things they didn’t want to do, but that intensity simmered out.”
Rebounding also was a problem for the Jets.
“They used their length to get rebounds. We gave them three to four shots every possession, so it’s hard to win like that,” Huffman said.
Ashmore finished with 20 points to pace the offense, but was the only member of the Jets to reach double figures. Andy Tiger scored seven points, Harley Lopeman added five and Jacob Meigs and Dalton Smith each scored three.
“Blaine Collins stepped up and played some defense for us tonight,” Huffman said. “He’s on his way to earning more minutes this season.”
Altoona-Midway Girls
The Titans led 14-7 after one quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Both teams enjoyed a high-scoring third quarter, with Southern Coffey County gaining an early 16-15 advantage to lead 41-28 entering the final period.
The Jets were unable to sustain that pace down the stretch as Southern Coffey County increased its lead to a final margin of 59-35.
“The girls were able to get a few fast breaks tonight, and we had a lot less turnovers than opening night,” Jets head coach Randy Almond said. “In the third quarter, we surprised them as Summer (Raymond) and Kyra (O’Connor) hit back-to-back 3-point shots. We had good offensive production in that third period, but we just couldn’t sustain it.”
Almond also pointed out the Jets had a hard time competing on the boards.
“Their size advantage down low caused us some difficulties getting rebounds or blocking shots,” Almond said. “Mariah Stackhouse and Emmalynn Pupanek both had to work hard to get a half-dozen defensive rebounds tonight.”
Summer Raymond led the Jets’ scoring attack with 11 points, while Stackhouse finished with nine points, O’Connor had eight, Autumn Raymond tallied five and Pupanek had two.
The Titans enjoyed a strong one-two punch offensively from Weers and Snovelle. Weers fired in 14 second-half points en route to a game-high 22, while Snovelle connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.