ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute’s new wood bat collegiate summer league baseball is set to play its first game at the end of May.
The Chanute Hoots are slated to play the first game May 28 versus the Sedalia Bombers, the 2018 MINK Champions, on the road. The first home game will also be versus the Sedalia Bombers May 30, 7 pm at Katy Park.
But for the new Chanute MINK baseball team’s transition to be seamless, first-year head coach Josh Merrill needs families to step up and host quite a few players.
Incentives for families hosting these players will be free season tickets and apparel.
Right now, there are three families hosting several players from the likes of California, Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
“The big thing is, these kids are coming a long way away, and so they just need a family just to host them,” Merrill said. “So we’re not asking a ton, just opening up their home, letting them stay there. Some home-cooked meals for these players just because they are going to be away from their parents and families for two months, coming to get better at baseball. Other than that, we are not asking for too much more than that, just a place to stay and some home-cooked meals. The team is going to take care of some of those meals as well, but making sure these kids have a nice place to stay while they’re here in Chanute.”
Merrill said he needs 15 families to host approximately 25 baseball players, with some of the players from the local area, including Neosho County Community College’s right-handed pitcher Hunter Friederich, who suggested and has secured families for some incoming Chanute Hoots.
While Friederich has been nice enough to point out some Chanute families, Merrill said it will be extremely tough to bring players in from across the nation – the first step in Chanute having even more summer baseball – without more hosts.
“It’s going to be tough. Not having these kids a place to stay is kind of the first step,” Merrill continued. “If we don’t have that number, it’s going to be hard to bring these kids in from California, Pennsylvania and all that, and not be 100 percent sure for them to have a place to stay.”
Players report May 25, but Merrill would like to identify these families weeks before that date. Merrill even threw out the notion of staying somewhere temporarily until a permanent place becomes available.
Families interested in hosting players can go to chanutebaseball.com or can email Merrill directly at coachmerrill@chanutebaseball.com
“It’s very important,” Merrill noted. “I think it’s going to be really cool for these families. We want people to love baseball and love being around the game and that’s going to get them the foot in the door and allow them to come to the games. Hopefully you’re a baseball lover who loves to love on these kids and love watching the game.”
