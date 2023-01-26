LEAVENWORTH — The Chanute Blue Comets left the Leavenworth Powerlifting meet on Saturday with a number of medals — and meet records.
Chanute joined nearly 600 lifters form 18 schools for the meet, with the women finishing fifth, the men finishing eighth, and the junior men finishing ninth.
Ethan Cranor once again took down his weight class, topping the 165-pound class by a mile. Cranor set meet records in the bench (315 pounds) and squat (420 pounds) and was just .007 pounds shy of the title of pound-for-pound overall meet champion.
Brooklyn Espe made similar waves in the women’s 105-pound class, setting meet records in bench (120 pounds) and clean (120 pounds) for a somewhat-disappointing runner-up finish.
Jayla Dunivin made her varsity powerlifting debut at the meet, claiming a first place finish in bench with a lift just five pounds shy of the meet record.
Up Next
The Chanute powerlifters continue their weekender schedule with a meet in Hoyt this weekend hosted by Royal Valley High School.
Results
Men
114: 3rd - Zander Small (2nd bench, DNP squat, 3rd clean)
140: Heath Rouselle (2nd bench, DNP squat, 5th clean)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st squat, 6th clean)
HWT: Nihle Davidson (19th bench, 17th squat, 25th clean)
Women
105: 2nd - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, 2nd squat, 1st clean)
123: Stephanie Ripple (DNP bench, 6th squat, DNP clean)
132: 6th - Avery Dean (3rd bench, 6th squat, 10th clean)
156: 9th - Jayla Dunivin (1st bench, 12th squat, 7th clean)
PWT: Rhylee Thompson (5th bench, 14th squat, 12th clean) Haley Hindman (9th bench, 9th squat, 15th clean) Emalie Whitcomb (DNP bench, 12th squat, 16th clean)
Junior Men
220: 1st - Canton Fitzmaurice (3rd bench, 2nd squat, 1st clean)
HWT: Justin Leech (5th bench, DNP squat, 4th clean)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.