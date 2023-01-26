Chanute Powerlifting @ Leavenworth 1.21.23
Contributed photo

LEAVENWORTH — The Chanute Blue Comets left the Leavenworth Powerlifting meet on Saturday with a number of medals — and meet records.

Chanute joined nearly 600 lifters form 18 schools for the meet, with the women finishing fifth, the men finishing eighth, and the junior men finishing ninth.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments