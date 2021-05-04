ROBERT MAGOBET
For the fifth time this year, NCCC’s softball program has reached an over .500 record.
The Panthers did it on Saturday at home once more after sweeping Coffeyville in two games, taking the regular-season series three games to four. NCCC capped the regular-season series win thanks to a 9-0 win in Game 2.
Designated player Cassidy Paulson went 2 for 3 with four RBI; catcher Espy Daniels hit 2 for 2 with two RBI; second baseman Britney Hughes finished the day 2 for 3 with an RBI, and centerfielder Kirsten Birdwell was 1 for 3.
Overall, NCCC hit seven times to Coffeyville’s zero.
“We just played well today. We kind of had a hiccup against KCK and Allen, so we needed to come together as a team, and I think we did that today (Saturday),” NCCC head softball coach Kim Alexander said. “We started off kind of slow, but we stayed right there, and never let up.”
Winning eight of 14 overall and taking the last three against Coffeyville started with pitching. NCCC starting pitcher Olivia Cummings struck out Coffeyville’s Gracee Hillburn, ending the bottom of the first with a score of 0-0.
Offensively, the Panthers got things started thanks to Daniel’s double that just dropped before the foul line, which scored third baseman, Journee Zito, to make the score 1-0 Panthers over Coffeyville in the bottom of the second. Daniels would go on to score on an error to third after the steal to put NCCC up two runs.
Cummings, who struck out three, walked two and didn’t allow any earned runs and one hit in five innings as the starting pitcher, would go on to pitch two straight scoreless innings, which set up a five-run top of the fifth for the Panthers. This inning included Paulson singling and scoring left fielder Mallory Gazaway and Zito, as well as Daniels scoring following a Paulson steal of second base, which put the score up to 8-0 NCCC.
Still, it was Cummings who made it possible for the Panthers to win in shutout fashion.
“I thought I just hit my corners really well, and got them chasing -- mixed my speeds and my ball was just spinning,” Cummings said. “(I) just let my team work and have confidence with me and my teammates. ... It feels great. I love this team and just to help them win. I just love it.”
Game 1
The Panthers were able to score the same amount of runs in Game 1, winning the first contest 9-2 over Coffeyville -- a team at the time that had lost 10 out of the last 11 games.
In a game in which the Panthers hit 11 times to Coffeyville’s none, right fielder Katie Boline hit 3 for 4 with an RBI, Zito was 2 for 3 with three RBI, catcher Hannah Duin went 2 for 3 with two RBI, Paulson ended the day 2 for 4, Gazaway had a 1-for-2 day with two RBI and Daniels was 1 for 5.
Starting NCCC pitcher Lauren Fuller went three innings and struck out one, walked none, didn’t allow any earned runs, and gave up five hits. Meanwhile, relieving pitcher Paulson went four innings and struck out four, walked one, and allowed one earned run and four hits.
NCCC (24-23) will next play Hesston (19-17) Thursday at 3 and 5 pm on the road.
