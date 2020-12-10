ROBERT MAGOBET
Kansas high school winter sports finally returned after weeks of no official competition following the fall sports season’s culmination in October and November.
Chanute, Humboldt, Erie and Altoona-Midway high schools have competed to the best of their abilities in this time, full of uncertainty because of the recent increase in the spread of COVID-19. With the start of the season underway, here are some observations about both sports and non-sports topics.
1. The Kansas State High School Activities Association implemented the proper precautions to ensure the student-athletes and coaches are as safe as possible. While on Tuesday KSHSAA voted for up to two parents per student participant to be granted access to activities starting Dec. 10, having zero fans on the sidelines early on is one of the most bizarre developments ever. We’ve all watched professional and college sports competitions adjust with no fans, but to cover the high school games in person without inspirational or antagonistic enthusiasts is a different animal. The only benefit for both teams when it comes to not having fans or parents is that the players can focus on the pureness of the game. No team has to worry about impressing their parents or peers, or for the opposing team, those players don’t have to deal with the student section berating every action on the court or mat.
“We were just talking in the locker room, I thought our bench was amazing with the energy they brought,” CHS head girls basketball Dustin Fox said after the first win of the season over Caney Valley. “The girls even said they couldn’t tell a difference, except for maybe when they go check in the game over there and see. But as far as the sound of everything, I thought our bench was great and brought a lot of energy. The environment was actually pretty good.”
Interestingly, Chanute boys basketball coach Devon Crabtree said having no fans actually helped him some.
“It’s obviously really weird the first time for something like that,” Crabtree previously said. “You wish the fans were here in this environment for them to be able to see. We’re fortunate enough to be able to watch the games online so we’re good there. Other than that, for me it’s almost helpful because I can coach a little more. It’s a little quieter, so I’m always talking, helping the guys out. But for the guy’s sake, and everything else, I wish we had fans. And hopefully, some will be back pretty soon.”
As a journalist, I have adapted to wearing a mask and social distancing at all sporting events thanks to the summer and fall seasons preparing me adequately. Things such as distinctly enunciating sentences under masks in an effort to ensure coaches and players can hear questions is one of several changes a writer may have to deal with.
For players and coaches, the changes are noticeable to everyone. No tip-offs, bring-it-ins, handshakes after the games and spaced seating on the sidelines are a sight to see. Still, having the games back are the most important in 2020.
2. After you get over the unusual conditions outside of athletics, the sport itself finally comes into play. Both Chanute basketball teams looked great on Tuesday night against Caney Valley. Fox and Crabtree seemed to have motivated their teams to come out and play spirited defense, move the ball and have fun while doing so. That was highlighted by the raw emotion expressed by senior forward Jacelyn Catron after a free-throw attempt and by junior guard Kam Koester after hitting his fourth 3 in a row. Senior point guard Kori Babcock has begun her last-stand campaign as one of the top players in Class 4A, while Koester seems to want to prove to everyone that he is just as good in basketball as he is in baseball. His first night versus Caney Valley showed his talent with a career-high 25 points.
Chanute’s wrestling team, No. 1 in Class 4A, is ready for another State title run. They went 1-1 at a triangular meet at Lansing High School last week. Facing schools at the top of their game in bigger classes, Chanute’s wrestlers went toe-to-toe with State champions, which will only help the group rip off a string of victories in Class 4A before steamrolling into State. Senior State champions Brayden Dillow and Trent Clements have had great off-seasons, and continued into the first meet of the year. Clements went 2-0 in his debut and Dillow was 1-1.
3. The No. 6-ranked Kansas Class 2A basketball team in the Erie Red Devils have been a well-oiled machine to date. Seemingly picking up from last year when they advanced to State for the first time since 1993, senior All-Tri-Valley League guard Mark Bogner, junior center Eric Dillinger and senior forward Dawson Lehman band together as brothers, pushing their team on the offensive and defensive ends. The trio of playmakers for the Red Devils will likely lead them to the perch of another exceptional March run. The girls team won in dominating and in close fashion, which is a mark of a good collective unit early on. All-TVL senior Maddie Kramer and senior guard Skylar Clevenger are a lot of times the reasons the team does well, though this season has been a total-team effort thanks also to Sarah Stark and Mia Pemberton.
Humboldt junior Drew Wilhite scored 20 points to lift the Cubs to their first basketball win of the season in the Humboldt Tournament on Tuesday. Humboldt hopes to make it a 10th straight winning year for the program. The Lady Cubs haven’t been able to win a game yet. But All-TVL post player Jada Dangerfield has been showing her value with an exceptional output of 14 points and 10 rebounds in a game versus Uniontown in the Humboldt Tournament on Tuesday.
Lane Huffman notched his first win of his career as a first year head boys basketball coach for the Altoona-Midway Jets on Friday. A new coach combined with the consistency of junior Josh Meigs, who scored 20 points in t versus Hartford, will be the formula for the Jets to continue to trend upwards.
