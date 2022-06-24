BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A pair of former University of Kansas guards were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday evening. Ochai Agbaji was picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Christian Braun was selected by the Denver Nuggets.
Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith went 1-2-3, the seventh time freshmen were selected in the top-3 picks, and the first time since 2017.
After arriving at the home of the Nets in style, Agbaji heard his name called with the 14th pick. The Final Four Most Outstanding Player put together a senior campaign that included 18.8 points/game including 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc.
“All the hard work that has gone into getting to this point,” Agbaji said about what was behind his smile while walking on stage. “I’m thankful for my parents and all the people around me. I'm just blessed.”
Although he had the chance to declare for the draft before this offseason, Agbaji stuck around campus to continue developing his game. Once ranked outside the top-300 high school prospects, the 6’-6” 215-pound two-way guard trusted his own process to find his way into the league.
The Cavaliers gain a solid “3-and-D” player known for his lockdown defense and consistent scoring. The Kansas City, Missouri native posted a scoring average of 13.5 points while routinely shutting down opposing scorers during his four years in Lawrence.
“Oh goodness, he’s just such a hard worker,” Erica Agbaji, Ochai’s mother, said through tears after the pick. “He’s just put so much hard work into everything, and it’s just finally paying off.”
Thanks to hearing his name as the final lottery pick, the 22-year-old Agbaji is now poised to sign a contract worth at least $2.5 million with a chance at over $3.5 million after two years.
The 21st pick saw the Denver Nuggets select the Kansas junior guard Braun. The Burlington native and 2018-19 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 14.1 points during his junior year in crimson and blue.
“Man, it feels great. I'm grateful for the support, coach Self being here, all my people being here,” Braun said after hearing his name echo across the Barclays Center. “(The Draft) has been an amazing process. All I can say is I’m grateful.”
Not only was Kansas head coach Bill Self in attendance for the selection process in New York, he joined Braun onstage to hype up his former player.
“(The Nuggets) are getting a competitor, toughness and a guy that knows how to play, and his ceiling is still way up here,” Self said, motioning to the ceiling.
For his selection in the first round, Braun will have the chance to sign a rookie contract worth at least $1.8 million, and a chance at over $2.5 million after two years.
With a Big 12 Conference and National Championship under their belt, the Bill Self products now look to find their role within their respective organizations.
