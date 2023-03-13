With five lettermen returning to the lineup for the 2023 season, the Erie Red Devils are set up for a strong boys golf season.
“I have 10 new golfers this year, so we will be relying heavily on our senior class,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said.
Ruble enters his 11th season coaching the golf team, joined by Erie’s newest coaching addition in Wes Leach.
During the offseason, the Red Devils lost Ayden Fisher to graduation. Fisher now plays collegiate golf at Fort Scott Community College.
Returning to the lineup as the lone golfer with state experience under his belt is senior Logan Ewan. Although he missed the final podium with a 33rd place finish, Ewan advanced to the second day of the state tournament last year after surviving the day one cut.
Ewan helped lead the Red Devils to a Tri-Valley League Championship last year, something the squad hopes to repeat with their experienced squad.
Joining Ewan on the links will be seniors Gavin Ressig, Brandon Volz, Dakota Becker, Cayce Welch and Ruben Mata.
Mason Boaz and Ethan Yarnell make up the junior class, while sophomores Reid Duff, Cody Elliot, Anthony Ptasznik, Wyatt Swezey and Aiden Wilson and freshman Jespen McLaughlin are also playing for a spot on the roster.
Ruble has yet to set a finalized varsity squad, as the season is still in its infancy.
The Red Devils’ first appearance on the course is set for Monday, March 27, when the squad travels to Caney to take on the links at the Caney Golf Club.
