Junior Logan Ewan (left) stands with his coaches Bryce Ruble (center) and Bill Ruble (right).

With five lettermen returning to the lineup for the 2023 season, the Erie Red Devils are set up for a strong boys golf season.

Erie junior Logan Ewan shot an 88 at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg to qualify for the 2A State Golf Championships.

“I have 10 new golfers this year, so we will be relying heavily on our senior class,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said.

