The USD 413 school board has issued guidelines for those wanting to attend home games on any of the district’s premises.
The district released the guidelines on Monday. They are posted on usd413.org and use a color-coded system that rates the severity levels of COVID-19. When the district is green, spectators are allowed. This can change depending on student-absentee information “related to the average daily attendance rate, the percent of COVID cases and trend in the county, and the availability of hospital beds in the area.”
CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry is pleased with the plan.
“I’ve said this all along, our number one priority is giving our students the opportunities that they normally have, which is to play, whether that’s the band, cheerleaders, football and volleyball, soccer, you name it, we want them to play,” he said. “And then the second priority would be our parents. They deserve to watch their kids – parents and family.”
Below are the guidelines and non-negotiables developed for spectators attending athletic events or activities held at any USD 413 premises.
Non-Negotiables
Any spectators are required to wear a mask to enter a facility, and must continue to wear it for the entirety of the event. Before gaining entry, fans will need to have their temperatures taken – 100.4 degrees and higher will be denied access. Those in attendance are to follow social-distancing standards, and spots will be noticeably marked at the stadium and in gyms. Families will need to sit together.
Green: All sports
will proceed
In the stadium, there will be a capacity of 550 on the home side and 100 on the visitor side. Athletes will receive an allotted number of tickets, while the rest will be general admission.
The main high school gym will have a capacity of 200 in the west bleacher seating, with three tickets for each athlete. In the auxiliary gym, there will be a total of 100 tickets available.
In the middle school gym, the capacity is 120 in the bleachers, with each athlete getting two tickets. The rest will be for general admission.
Yellow: No high-risk
activities (football, wrestling, cheerleading competitions)
In the event the district declares a state of yellow, the stadium will host families only, and that is based on “allowed seats and the number of participants.”
The main gym will be similar, with families only, based on allowed seats and the number of participants.
In the auxiliary gym, it will be families only, again based on allowed seats and the number of participants.
Orange and red:
All sports are suspended
Concession Stands
For this year, there will be no concession stands. In an effort to avoid unnecessary risks, the district wants to avoid gathering in lines and transferring food and drinks from one person to others.
Pregame
Gates at the football field will be open 5:30 pm. Volleyball and soccer gates will open an hour before game time. Congregating, including tailgating, will not be allowed on any USD 413 property.
Stadium Gates
All spectators will go through the east gate at the stadium. CHS fans go to the north window of the ticket booth and visitor fans to the south window. After the game, home fans will exit at the west gate, while visitors will leave at the east gate. There will be an allotted number of tickets per team and 15 minutes before game time, the tickets will be available for purchase by either side.
CHS/RMS gyms
Spectators will enter the west gate, with the Chanute fans going to the south ticket table, while visitors go to the north table. There will be an allotted number of tickets per team, with all tickets being available to both sides 15 minutes prior to game time.
For the Royster Middle School gym, everyone will enter through the main entrance.
Player interaction
There will be no interacting with athletes or “congregating on the field before or after games, including the sidewalk by the locker rooms at the stadium. Student-athletes will not be allowed “to exit the locker room back onto the field after games.” Spectators will need to disperse as soon as the game is finished.
In the CHS gym, no interaction with athletes is allowed, nor any gathering on the court before or after games. Restrictions also pertain to hallways. Those in attendance need to leave at the end of the game.
Murry said the best decision was made.
“I feel like we made the decision with trying to balance safety, and also parents being able to watch their kids play, and kind of keep some sort of normalcy with our games,” he said. “We have to take into account space, we have to take into account visitors and home sides. For volleyball, we only have one side of the gym available; we don’t pull out the other side because of the court. Football, obviously the home side is much bigger than the visitors’ side, and you’re trying to limit contact. And so in our opinion, trying to keep the road fans from the home fans makes sense. That’s not to say that a road fan can’t get in and sit on our side to reach our ticket allotment. We don’t want to turn people around.
“I sent the 100 (ticket allotments) for Circle this week, and basically told them do with them what you will. And they’ll show up with the ticket, and that allows them to buy a ticket to get in the game. For our home kiddos, I’m just waiting on numbers. I want to examine the numbers on football and see what makes the most sense.”
For this week, Chanute soccer will play at 4:30 pm Thursday at home against Rose Hill, while the football team will prepare for its first game of the year on Friday, 7 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex versus Circle High School.
