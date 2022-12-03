ST. PAUL — An elite defensive performance paved the way to victory for the St. Paul girls basketball team over the visiting Galena Bulldogs Friday night, 47-44.
A sluggish first half for the Indians resulted in a 25-21 deficit at the break. This was relatively unfamiliar terrain for the Indians, as deficits were few and far between last season. St. Paul, however, lost three of its top players to graduation and opened the season with new personnel in its starting lineup.
Senior guard Josey Harris' knifing lay-in followed by Chloe Seme's triple from the left wing handed the Indians a 28-27 lead with 2:18 to play in the third. From there, the Indians tightened the defensive screws, as a 14-2 blitz staked St. Paul to a 35-27 advantage entering the fourth.
The extended run continued into the final frame. A 9-0 spurt was capped off by back-to-back fastbreak lay-ins from Sophia Albertini and Kenna Doherty, as the Indians lead swelled to 44-27 with two minutes remaining in regulation.
The Indians then faltered over the final two minutes.
Poor shot selection, turnovers and an inability to contain Galena star guard Mia Sarwinski left the door ajar for a Bulldogs' comeback. Sarwinski erupted for 11 points over the final 90 seconds, with her lean-in 3-pointer from the top of the key slicing the deficit to 46-42 with 20 seconds remaining.
Sarwinski then parlayed a steal in the backcourt into a quick bucket, as the Bulldogs trailed 46-44 with 10.8 seconds remaining.
A quick foul put Seme on the line for a 1-and-1. With the pressure on, Seme knocked down the first but missed the second. Sarwinski flew up court with the ball, but her fadeaway desperation trey at the buzzer was off-target as the Indians prevailed.
"Overall, I thought the girls played amazing for their first game out," St. Paul head coach Calea Augustin said.
Augustin was pleased with Harris’ defensive effort on Sarwinski through three quarters.
"Josey did a good job of shutting down Mia and getting her in foul trouble," Augustin said, adding that Sarwinski was given too much space to operate when she detonated late in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high 25 points.
While the Indians outscored the Bulldogs 23-2 during the extended run, Galena returned the favor — closing out the contest by scoring 17 of the final 19 points.
"We started rushing (possessions) the final two minutes," Augustin said. "We need to remember that in those tight games we need to slow down and work the ball around.”
Augustin said the focus is going to be placed on limiting turnovers, notably in late-game situations.
“We had a bunch of turnovers late and didn't run our offense like we were supposed to,” she said.
Augustin noted that her club was flat in the first half.
"We struggled in the first half with finishing, missing a lot of easy buckets," she said.
Despite the offensive struggles, Augustin remained pleased with her squad's defensive effort.
"We forced eight turnovers in the first half," she said, as the Indians concluded with 20 for the game.
Augustin said she appreciated the all-out effort displayed by her team.
"They were ready to put everything on the court like it's going to be their last game," she said. "I also like that they can switch from our man to our zone and do whatever we need them to do."
When they were at their most suffocating, the Indians were playing an air-tight man-to-man defense. Augustin, however, said she installed a new zone defense that her club rolled out against Galena in the first half.
"We introduced our new 3-2 extended zone in the second quarter, and I thought we did really well," she said. "We just have to work on the spots that we're missing on our help-side."
Augustin said she was particularly impressed with the performance of Doherty in her starting varsity debut.
“She’s not one of our biggest girls but led the team in rebounds tonight,” Augustin said. “She killed it posting up and getting defensive rebounds — and played really hard.”
In the boys contest, the Indians absorbed a 71-29 drubbing at the hands of Galena. The Bulldogs opened on an 18-2 run en route to the convincing victory.
The Indians were unable to slow Malachi Wesley as the 6-foot-7 power forward dropped in a game-high 23 points to go along with 15 rebounds. For the Indians, senior guard Trey Peters concluded with a team-high 17 points.
Up Next
The St. Paul girls host Girard on Tuesday — while the St. Paul boys head east for a road clash with Golden City (Mo.).
Box Score
Galena 9 16 2 17 - 47
St. Paul 8 13 14 12 - 44
Scoring
St. Paul: Josey Harris 13, Kenna Doherty 12, Sophia Albertini 9, Chloe Seme 6, Ava Chambers 4, Maggie Winter 3
Galena: Mia Sarwinski 25, Riley Boyer 6, Kensi Holden 4, Emma Smith 4, Morgan Strong 3, Meghan Fields 2
Box Score
Galena 23 20 20 8 - 71
St. Paul 7 7 3 12 - 29
Scoring
St. Paul: Trey Peters 17, Kiser Wiatrak 5, Vincent Smith 5, Zakary Kirkpatrick 2
Galena: Malachi Wesley 23, Jack Perry 11, Hadley Price 10, Maverick Harmon 9, Ty Hall 8, Thatcher Botkin 6, Linkin Kimberling 2, Quintin Cox 2
