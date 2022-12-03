ST. PAUL — An elite defensive performance paved the way to victory for the St. Paul girls basketball team over the visiting Galena Bulldogs Friday night, 47-44.

A sluggish first half for the Indians resulted in a 25-21 deficit at the break. This was relatively unfamiliar terrain for the Indians, as deficits were few and far between last season. St. Paul, however, lost three of its top players to graduation and opened the season with new personnel in its starting lineup.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments