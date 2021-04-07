ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Chanute softball is on a three-game winning streak after upending Parsons twice Tuesday evening on the road.
The Blue Comets shut out Parsons 16-0 in the first game. Shortstop Brinly Bancroft hit 2 for 4 with a two-run double and four RBI; right fielder Peyton Shields was 2 for 3 with two RBI; first baseman Kori Babcock had a 2-for-3 day with a two-run double and two RBI; and pitcher Kamri Naff had a 2-for-3 outing with a double and an RBI.
As a unit, Chanute registered 11 hits to three for Parsons. Parsons had five errors to Chanute’s one.
“Kamri Naff and Brinly Bancroft hit very well for us,” CHS head coach Beth Jackett said. “They had together nine hits, 11 RBIs and scored five times.”
Naff was in the circle and she pitched a doozy, striking out six, walking just one, and allowing no earned runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings – a complete game because of the mercy rule. She also had two 1-2-3 innings.
Chanute’s hitting built a sizeable cushion for Naff right from the start. In the top of the first, Bancroft singled on a ground ball to right, scoring Kadynce Axelson and third baseman Marlee Miller, which put Chanute up for a quick 2-0 lead.
Babcock singled on a bunt, bringing home Bancroft, who advanced thanks to a Naff single and stealing third base. Naff and Shields then stole home to put the score up to 6-0.
Fast forward to a 12-0 lead for Chanute thanks to RBI doubles by Naff and Babcock and a Shields’ single, Bancroft stroked a two-run double, bringing home Axelson and Miller in the top of the fourth. And the final two runs of the game were scored in the same inning thanks to Bancroft scoring on a wild pitch and Riley Hicks stealing home.
“As a whole, the team continues to unite together,” Jackett said.
“We were able to work on different base-running tactics as well as our small ball game.”
Game 2
The scoreless theme for Parsons continued into Game 2. Chanute once more had a shutout, winning 11-0. Bancroft was 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBI, while Naff posted a 2-for-2 day with two doubles and two RBI.
CHS racked up nine hits to Parsons’ one. Both teams had one error.
In the circle was Jaye Smith, who struck out five, walked five, and allowed no earned runs and one hit in four innings.
Chanute (3-2) will next play Friday at 4:30 pm at Paola.
