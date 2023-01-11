C&H Lanes League Scores as of 1/6
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 17-of-32
Kluin Law 51-17
McCoy Insurance 42-26
Grain Bin 36-32
Humboldt Industries 35.5-32.5
Ebowla 34-34
B B B’s 28.5-39.5
Team #5 23.5-44.5
The Outsiders 21.5-46.5
Weekly High Games: Brigette Fisher 191, Deb Scheibmeir 188, Sheila Bockover 180
Weekly High Series: Sheila Bockover 507, Brigette Fisher 502, Erin McCoy 501
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 18-of-34
McCoy Insurance 4-0
State Farm Insurance 4-0
CTD Bowling 4-0
C&H Lanes 3-1
USA Sleep 1-3
Bowling Team 0-4
Coors Light 0-4
Erbe Hog Farm 0-4
Weekly High Games: Roy McCoy 257, Hunter Friederich 256, Austin Robinson 247
Weekly High Series: Roy McCoy 683, Hunter Friederich 678, Austin Robinson 672
Industrial (Monday)
Week 16-of-32
Young’s Welding 41-23
Jay Hatfield 36-28
2 Fat 2 Play 35-29
A&B Cleaning 35-29
Young’s Welding No.2 31-33
Knuckles Deep 29-35
Hardy Fence 26-38
McCoy Insurance 23-41
Weekly High Games: Austin Strack 268, Jeremy Cook 236, Hunter Friederich 222
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 677, Roy McCoy 617, Lloyd Kinzle 591
City (Tuesday)
Week 18-of-32
C&H Lanes 7-1
Toppers Barber Shop 6-2
Safari Vending 5-3
Bowling Stones 3-5
Jay Hatfield 3-5
Bud Light 3-5
K’s Place 3-5
Cardinal Drug 2-6
Weekly High Games: Roy McCoy 247, Weston Vanderpool 243, David Schoenhofer 243
Weekly High Series: Roy McCoy 639, Billy DeNoon 616, David Schoenhofer 612
Editors Note: The Sunday Fun Nite and Junior leagues will resume this week.
