OSWEGO — Finally putting a tick in the win column, the Oswego Indians blew out the Altoona-Midway Jets, 52-22, on Tuesday night at home.
Dezi Trotnic led Oswego with 17 points while Kadie Folk added 15 for the Indians.
“I am extremely happy for the girls,” Oswego head coach Neal Cruse said. “We have been really close to getting a win this year. To finally get one feels really good. I thought we played really hard. We were able to push the ball up the floor and get some easy baskets in transition, which was nice. I thought the girls looked for each other and played unselfish basketball.”
Altoona-Midway was paced in scoring by Summer Raymond’s 8 points.
Oswego improved to 1-5 overall while Altoona-Midway fell to 1-7.
Up Next
Altoona-Midway will face Uniontown at home on Friday while Oswego hosts Jayhawk-Linn on Friday.
Box Score
Oswego: 17 9 14 12 — 52
Altoona: 0 10 7 5 — 22
Scoring
Oswego: Dedi Trotnic 17, Kadie Folk 15, Zoe Hiben 6, Kaitlyn Bates 6, Olivia Jackson 4, Abby Strickland 4
Altoona-Midway: Summer Raymond 8, Eryn Tiger 6, Emmalynn Pupanek 5, Ava Hufford 3
