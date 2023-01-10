Altoona WBB vs Chetopa 1.3.23 - Ava Hufford

Altoona-Midway junior Ava Hufford (3) scores two of her game-high 14 points against Chetopa as teammates Summer Raymond (12) and Eryn Tiger (20) prepare for a possible rebound Tuesday at Milo Peterson Gym. Hufford was 6-of-7 from the field and connected on both of her free throw attempts before fouling out. Chetopa won 36-32.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

OSWEGO — Finally putting a tick in the win column, the Oswego Indians blew out the Altoona-Midway Jets, 52-22, on Tuesday night at home.

Dezi Trotnic led Oswego with 17 points while Kadie Folk added 15 for the Indians.

