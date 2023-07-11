SALINA — The High Octane 18-and-under softball team rounded out the summer season in Salina over the weekend, taking third place in the USA Softball Kansas B/C State Championships.
The tournament started off rocky for High Octane, as it lost both pool play games on Saturday morning. An abundance of mistakes and a lack of hitting led to an 8-4 loss to the Salina Adrenaline and a 10-3 loss to Nemesis.
Despite the pool play struggles, High Octane came out swinging in the first round of bracket play. The squad posted runs in 4-of-5 innings en route to a 9-0 victory over the Lady Crushers in a game that was split between Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather.
“Our bats came back a little here, but our leather and pitching also returned,” High Octane head coach Roy McCoy said.
Quarterfinals action saw High Octane take another loss to Nemesis, this time 11-4.
“With a 4-2 lead and and two outs in the seventh inning, they hit a towering deep fly that had our right fielder all turned around. She was able to get under it but the ball popped out of the glove, scoring the two base runners to tie the game,” McCoy said. “In the eighth inning the wheels just fell off.”
High Octane then bounced back to defeat the Topeka Queens in the consolation quarterfinals, 3-2, and the Fireballs in the semifinals.
“That game was not as close as the score shows,” McCoy said. “We had a little bit of a let down in the third allowing the Fireballs to tie us up, but then we just took charge and finished it.”
High Octane rounded out the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Chaos Softball in the consolation finals, leaving them with a third place finish.
“Every single girl gave all they had,” McCoy said. “Our goal was to win our last game, and we fell a little short, but not due to lack of heart and effort.”
Molly Proper led the offense with an 11-for-17 effort that included six extra-base hits.
“Molly, as always, is our team leader at the plate or wherever she is on the field,” McCoy said of the Yates Center native. “She is not vocal, but she leads by example.”
Humboldt native Emily Ross also had a solid weekend at the plate, finishing 6-for-15 with a team-high eight RBIs.
Kamri Naff led the pitching staff, boasting a WHIP of 1.50 with 15 strikeouts across 18.2 innings pitched.
“When Kamri is tired is when she becomes an all-around pitcher,” McCoy said of Naff’s performance on Sunday. “I have always told her she is a pitch to contact pitcher… she gets ground outs using a drop, weak fly balls with her change and knuckle curve, along with fly balls off her rise that is really starting to come along.”
Jaye Smith allowed just a single earned run in 6.1 innings pitched.
“Jaye has shown what I told her a few years ago — she is a pitcher and her change up is her best friend,” McCoy said.
The tournament also marked the final summer coaching appearance for McCoy.
“This was an awesome way to end my 40 years of travel ball,” McCoy said. “Thank you to all of the High Octane girls over the years for your commitment to the game. I still plan on hanging around and trying to grow the sport working with some of the younger pitchers as I can.”
Other members of the High Octane 18-and-under team include Aysha Houk, Preston Keating, Jayce Randal, Reece Norris, Skyller Hopper and Addie Ward.
Results
Pool Play: Salina Adrenaline 8, High Octane 4 (6)
SLNA: 510 200 - 8 4 0
OCTN: 004 000 - 4 2 1
Pool Play: Nemesis 10, High Octane 3 (6)
NEMS: 304 030 - 10 9 2
OCTN: 100 200 - 3 3 2
Round 1: High Octane 9, Lady Crushers 0 (5)
OCTN: 131 04 - 9 8 0
CRSH: 000 00 - 0 4 4
Quarterfinals: Nemesis 11, High Octane 4 (8)
NEMS: 000 020 27 - 11 11 2
OCTN: 210 001 00 - 4 5 4
Consolation Quarterfinals: High Octane 3, Topeka Queens 2 (6)
OCTN: 300 000 - 3 3 0
TPKA: 010 010 - 2 4 0
Consolation Semifinals: High Octane 8, Fireballs 5 (5)
FIRE: 005 00 - 5 4 3
OCTN: 140 3X - 8 10 2
Consolation Finals: Chaos 3, High Octane 2
OCTN: 000 101 - 2 6 2
CHAO: 020 001 - 3 5 1
