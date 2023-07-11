High Octane @ Salina - July 8-9, 2023

The High Octane 18-and-under squad poses with the third place trophy at the USA Softball Kansas B/C State Championships in Salina over the weekend.

 Janet Naff | Contributed

SALINA — The High Octane 18-and-under softball team rounded out the summer season in Salina over the weekend, taking third place in the USA Softball Kansas B/C State Championships.

The tournament started off rocky for High Octane, as it lost both pool play games on Saturday morning. An abundance of mistakes and a lack of hitting led to an 8-4 loss to the Salina Adrenaline and a 10-3 loss to Nemesis.

Kamri Naff and Roy McCoy first and last tournaments

High Octane RHP Kamri Naff warms up to pitch as head coach Roy McCoy looks on during their first tournament together, left, and their last, right.

