NJCAA baseball and softball will have access to new technology aimed at bettering its student-athletes.
On Dec. 21, the organization announced a partnership with Rapsodo, which means the company will become the official baseball, softball and golf data provider of the NJCAA. Rapsodo has already partnered with other organizations to improve product development and technology at every level of the game.
The partnership will also mean a 10 percent discount on all products to NJCAA member colleges. Rapsodo will “provide in-kind products at NJCAA baseball, softball and golf national championships to promote the latest offerings and the two-year championship experience.”
“Rapsodo is honored to be the Official Baseball, Softball and Golf data provider of the NJCAA,” founder and CEO of Rapsodo Batuhan Okur said. “This partnership allows Rapsodo’s technology to reach the junior college level and help coaches and players in these spaces improve their overall game. We’re committed to helping players and coaches reach their full potential through our technology, and this partnership with NJCAA is instrumental in delivering that mission.”
At the core of the mission is equipping NJCAA athletic programs with “industry leading, data-driven sports technology and tools” that will advance videos, metrics and insight.
These products are geared to improving student-athlete techniques during practice, leading up to competition.
“This partnership will supply NJCAA student-athletes with innovative and advanced technology to make a lasting impact on their playing careers,” NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said. “Rapsodo is used by professional athletes and has proven results that we look forward to implementing across our member college programs.”
Rapsodo was founded in 2010. Since its inception, the company has developed data-driven sports technologies “designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game.”
With reliable statistics at its core, the company to this day continues to focus on providing sports training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance. The new NJCAA partner’s mantra is “Measure to Master.”
