JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs simply had no answer for Ashley Singhateh on Friday night.
In the Humboldt Cubs’ 57-23 defeat to the Eureka Tornadoes to open the season at home, Eureka’s point guard had her way with the Cubs’ defense to the tune of 36 points in only three quarters.
“You’ve gotta give it to Eureka,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “They’re a very good, well-coached team. Singhateh went completely unconscious, and she’s a good player. She proved that tonight.”
With the Cubs losing All-Tri-Valley League forward Jada Dangerfield to graduation over the offseason, Humboldt’s young, undersized squad couldn’t contain the Tornadoes guard in any facet of the game.
From more than her fair share of blocks and steals on the defensive end to three 3-pointers and plenty of backdoor cuts to the basket, Singhateh dominated the evening to help Eureka jump out to an early 17-1 lead that only snowballed from there.
When Eureka’s standout ball-handler wasn’t the one pouring in buckets, Tornadoes senior Brooklyn Ptacek staked her claim to the paint with 11 points for the night. The 6-footer used her massive height advantage in the post to get the Tornadoes several second-chance looks.
Despite Eureka’s constant lead, Jones found solace in her team’s ability to persevere and continue searching for cracks in the Tornadoes’ intense defensive press.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort tonight,” Jones said. “We never got down on each other or any of that. We kept positive attitudes and tried chipping away at everything. They just hit shots and had a great shooting percentage.”
The Cubs’ offense began the evening settling for long-range heaves to avoid a mismatch in the paint or turned the ball over in the backcourt with to one too many passes against an unfamiliar defensive scheme.
As the game progressed, the Cubs refused to let the talent gap intimidate them into giving up.
The third quarter was the team’s highest scoring. Humboldt kept up its physicality and earned more trips to the free throw line in the second half than the first. Kirstyn Murrow (three) and Kenisyn Hottenstein (two) scored all of their points in the second half.
“I think everyone started to shake off those first-game jitters and attack a little bit more,” Jones said. “That’s what we’re going to do as the season develops, so they’ll work it out.”
That sense of comradery was Jones’ biggest takeaway from her team’s performance and gives her hope for this squad’s ceiling. And with her reliance on a core group of six girls to play the majority of the minutes, the potential for the Cubs to grow with more experience together is certainly there.
“We’ve talked a lot about our girls needing to have each other’s back,” Jones said. “We’re not going to dwell on or harp on the negatives. They already know what they’re doing. There’s no use in me beating the dead horse. We’ll look to find what we can fix and go from there.”
Up Next
The Cubs will look to bounce back from this loss with a strong outing in next week’s Humboldt Tournament. The tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday and continue on Thursday and Friday.
Eureka 57, Humboldt 23
Eureka: 22 14 19 2 — 57
Humboldt: 6 4 8 5 — 23
Scoring
Eureka: Ashley Singhateh 36, Brooklyn Ptacek 11, Abby Singhateh 8, London Hilton 2
Humboldt: Karley Wools 8, Carsyn Haviland 5, Brooklyn Ellis 5, Kirstyn Murrow 3, Kenisyn Hottenstein 2
