ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute quarterback Ty Bowman and Humboldt quarterback Conor Haviland will gear up for an all-star game in July.
Bowman and Haviland were selected last Saturday, Jan. 4 in an online broadcast show to participate as East selections in the 47th Shrine Bowl in Topeka, an all-star high school senior, East versus West, football game organized each year in Kansas by the nonprofit Kansas Shriners. This year’s game is set for 7 pm, July 18 at Washburn University in Topeka.
This season, Bowman earned All-SEK first-team offense, a nomination for Sports in Kansas’ 4A Player of the Year, and an All-State selection. He threw for 30 touchdowns – 18 passing and 12 rushing – while throwing for 1,273 yards and running for 822 yards.
The biggest feat of all, however, was leading Chanute to its best record since 2013 and leading the Blue Comets to the state sectionals for the first time since 2012.
CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said Bowman is more than worthy of the achievement.
“It’s very impressive because not many kids get the opportunity to play in it Frazell said. “We haven’t had any for a few years and we had a run there when we were getting one every year for a while, but it’s been a while and it’s a pretty special accomplishment. I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Several other CHS players have been part of the Shrine Bowl, including Travis Ratliff, Nathan Oehlert, Quinton Schooley, Matt Bollig, David Guinotte, and Austin Braman, amongst others.
Adding to the list is Bowman, who created the opportunity for himself by putting up excellent performances. One game that stands out for Frazell was against Pitt on Sept. 13.
“In the Pittsburg game, he really showed what we can do. We had a great second half, we really moved the ball, Frazell said. “That’s a challenging team. It was early on in the season. I think that game, how we moved the ball, and how he stepped up and made some big throws and big plays for us, it kind of spring-boarded our season. It got the kids believing because we’re used to getting beat by Pittsburg pretty soundly. And to hang in there, and for Ty to have a big game, I think that spring-boarded our whole group and made them open our eyes and made them realize what we’re capable of.”
While that was the first loss of the season for Chanute, the 6’5”, 210-pound quarterback had 220 yards passing, 12 rushes for 44 yards, and threw for a score and ran for a score.
Another Shrine moment for Bowman was versus Paola in the state sectional playoff game. Although Paola won 42-34, Bowman made big play after big play, posting 15 of 23 for 168 yards passing and four touchdown passes, while rushing the ball 14 times for 50 yards.
“I’ll always remember that because Paola being undefeated and being one of the top-ranked teams in the state, going on the road in the playoffs, and he stepped up and had a huge game when the moment was big,” Frazell said.
The 6’1”, 185-pound Humboldt quarterback in Haviland had a magical season as well. Registering 473 yards passing and seven touchdowns, while rushing 48 times for 473 yards and 40 touchdowns, tackling 74 times and snatching four interceptions on defense, the all-purpose student-athlete earned an All-State selection.
Haviland’s performance would lead the Cubs to a 10-1 record and a trip to the sectionals for the second year in a row.
Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said he was beyond excited for his player.
“I was very happy to see Conor get selected. I felt he was very deserving after the senior season he put together,” Wyrick said. “I believe he is the fifth Humboldt football player to ever be selected to the Shrine Bowl and we’ve had two in back-to-back seasons. I don’t know if there was an exact (Shrine Bowl-worthy) moment to select this year for Conor; there were multiple runs that he made in basically every game we played this year that you could pick out. That’s just the kind of year he had this season. “
Others from Humboldt who have made it the Shrine Bowl are Dagen Goodner from last year and current Humboldt assistant coach Jason Weilert.
Other local notables who earned Shrine Bowl selections this year are Erie High School lineman Caype Johnston and St. Paul High School’s Adam Albertini, who totaled 57 total touchdowns while throwing for 402 yards.
