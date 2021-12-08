JARED McMASTERS
GALESBURG — The Humboldt Cubs A, B and C middle school basketball teams tipped off their seasons with mixed results on the road against the Galesburg Timberwolves on Monday.
A team
Despite a double-digit scoring performance from Humboldt’s Collin Cook, the Cubs’ defense couldn’t slow down the Timberwolves in a 39-29 loss.
Along with Cook’s 10 points, Mason Sterling (eight points), Braxton Gray (six) and Creed Shannon (five) fueled Humboldt’s scoring for the evening. Gray flashed his outside shooting potential when he knocked down two of his four 3-point attempts.
Sterling recorded a team-high seven rebounds, more than half of the Cubs’ 12 for the game in the loss, and swiped three steals to go with a pair of blocks.
B team
Humboldt’s B team earned the middle school’s lone victory at Galesburg behind a balanced scoring attack that saw eight different Cubs notch two or more points in their 34-20 win.
The Cubs shot 41% from the floor, and five Humboldt players made multiple field goals in the win. Hudson Rees scored a team-high eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, but Cook and Kreed Jones weren’t far behind him at six points each for the night.
Karsen Lampe and Grady Elder each connected on a pair of shots to chip in four points, while Taner King and Thatcher Mueller both logged a bucket of their own to round out the team’s scoring from the field. Jack Works went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line to give the Cubs their only free throws of the game.
Humboldt gave the Timberwolves some extra scoring chances with 23 turnovers, but the Cubs countered those mistakes by snatching 14 steals and blocking four shots.
Rees and Lampe led the team in rebounding at five boards apiece, but five other Cubs also turned in a multi-rebound performance.
C team
King was the standout for the Cubs C team in their 10-6 defeat to Galesburg.
Along with scoring all six of Humboldt’s points on 3-of-7 shooting, he brought down a rebound and protected the ball enough to cough up only one turnover.
On the boards, Logan Hutton provided the majority of the heavy lifting for Humboldt by gobbling up six of the Cubs’ 10 rebounds.
The Cubs created a few extra chances for themselves on offense when Works, Karsyn Kaufman and Emmitt Carson each came up with a steal, but the effort wasn’t enough to overcome Humboldt’s 14 turnovers against the Timberwolves.
Up Next
The Cubs will travel to Cherryvale on Thursday to compete while the high school hosts a tournament.
