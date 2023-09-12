CANEY — A combination of rain and turtleback greens at the Caney Golf Club gave plenty of challenge to the Chanute girls golf team during an 18-hole tournament on Monday. The Blue Comets managed to overcome those struggles and add another tournament victory to this season’s accomplishments.
“The future of the Chanute ladies golf program is very bright,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “Even in our struggles we have battled and made improvements.”
Ewert said he tries to remind his golfers that success does not always follow a straight line, and Monday’s tournament in Caney was the perfect example of this.
The Caney Golf Club’s turtleback greens were a big focus heading into the tournament. Because this was a non-league outing, Ewert tried to focus his golfers on gaining experience and learning to deal with adversity without as much pressure to score well.
“We talked extensively beforehand about how to deal with turtleback greens. Because they are domed, they add difficulty in that they are hard to stick a ball and keep it on the green,” Ewert said. “We practiced this last week in prep, but it is difficult to practice without doing so on the actual greens you will compete on.”
Ewert noted that while everyone had their struggles, the Blue Comets were still able to compete.
“On rainy days and hot days alike, the mental battle is sometimes more difficult than the course conditions themselves. For that reason, even though this course is different from the rest of them we will play this year, it still is a valuable tool in our team development as we progress through the season,” Ewert said.
Sophomore Delaney Hastings finished runner-up as an individual, her score of 86 coming in just a stroke shy of the winner. Hastings actually shot the ‘hot’ score through nine holes with a 40 on the back-nine.
“Delaney kind of struggled to get started on her first five or so holes of the day, but she really clicked into a zone about hole six. She was hitting fairways off the tee, nailing her approach shots, and then chipped really well to put herself in position to make putts,” Ewert said. “The growth she made in the offseason is readily apparent every week. With her continuing to work hard at practice, she will be a standout this year.”
Sophomore Rainey Carter had nine-hole scores of 47 and 51 to finish in 10th place.
“Rainey played well for the most part, but she had a couple holes where inconsistency bit her,” Ewert said. “That being said, to come in under 100 while still battling some of those issues is a good start.”
Sophomore Maddie Kepley finished in 14th place with a score of 102.
“Maddie battled some inconsistency as well, but really did battle and persevered as well,” Ewert said. “The improvement she has made in the offseason is truly showing now as well.”
Sophomore Layla Reineck shot a 111 to finish in 21st place and senior Emma Waltermire came in 26th place with a score of 117.
“For the most part, all our struggles occurred at the beginning of the tournament while playing in the rain,” Ewert said. “I am encouraged that everyone improved their play as the day progressed. We will work on cleaning up some chipping and putting issues (on Tuesday).”
Up Next
Chanute heads to Katy Golf Course in Parsons on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for a nine-hole, Southeast Kansas League tournament.
Results
2nd: Delaney Hastings - 46 40 (86)
10th: Rainey Carter - 47 51 (98)
14th: Maddie Kepley - 54 48 (102)
21st: Layla Reinecke - 58 53 (111)
26th: Emma Waltermire - 60 57 (117)
Team Scores
Chanute 397, St. Mary’s-Colgan 404, Fredonia 406, Caney Valley 407, Eureka 444, Labette County 488, Caney Valley JV 500, Independence 403 (3), Frontenac 199 (2), Jayhawk-Linn 202 (2)
