Chanute GGLF @ Oswego - Aug. 29, 2023 - Emma Waltermire

Chanute senior Emma Waltermire chips onto the green of hole No. 2 during a tournament at the Oswego Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

 Ray Nolting | Parsons Sun

CANEY — A combination of rain and turtleback greens at the Caney Golf Club gave plenty of challenge to the Chanute girls golf team during an 18-hole tournament on Monday. The Blue Comets managed to overcome those struggles and add another tournament victory to this season’s accomplishments.

“The future of the Chanute ladies golf program is very bright,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “Even in our struggles we have battled and made improvements.”

