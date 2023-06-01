Humboldt BASE @ Manhattan (State) May 25, 2023 - Colden Cook

Humboldt sophomore first baseman Colden Cook (35) puts a ball in play during Thursday’s quarterfinals matchup with Hoisington during the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships in Manhattan.

 Quin Burkitt | Iola Register

MANHATTAN — After opening the tournament with a win on Thursday, the Humboldt Cubs took a pair of losses to finish fourth in the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships in Manhattan on Friday. The Cubs suffered a 9-8 loss to the Wichita-Collegiate Spartans in extra innings before running out of gas in a 9-1 loss to the Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail Chargers in the third place matchup.

“Wichita-Collegiate has a great team, and for us to go toe-to-toe with them says a lot about our guys,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They gave everything they had and I couldn't be more proud of them.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments