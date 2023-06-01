MANHATTAN — After opening the tournament with a win on Thursday, the Humboldt Cubs took a pair of losses to finish fourth in the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships in Manhattan on Friday. The Cubs suffered a 9-8 loss to the Wichita-Collegiate Spartans in extra innings before running out of gas in a 9-1 loss to the Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail Chargers in the third place matchup.
“Wichita-Collegiate has a great team, and for us to go toe-to-toe with them says a lot about our guys,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They gave everything they had and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
Humboldt fell behind early, as sophomore LHP Logan Page struggled early-on. Miller noted the southpaw was too amped up, leading to the Spartans taking a 3-0 lead after an inning.
“He had to throw 42 pitches in the first inning so I wasn't sure how long he would be able to go,” Miller said. “He really battled back. I was really proud of the way he competed and was able to keep us in the game.”
The Spartans extended their lead to 8-0 through five trips to the plate before the Cubs could put up a crooked number of their own. That would come in a big way, as they tied things up with an 8-run inning.
“We finally got some offense going and were able to get in their bullpen. We took advantage of a couple of errors on their part and were able to come up with some clutch hits to tie the game,” Miller said.
Page, senior outfielder Trey Sommer, junior outfielder Sam Hull, sophomore shortstop Blake Ellis, sophomore first baseman Colden Cook and freshman second baseman Mason Sterling all drove in runs in the inning.
The Cubs nearly walked the game off in the seventh, but a game-saving play by the Collegiate defense sent the game to extras.
Collegiate regained the lead in the eighth after a HBP and a walk put two runners on. A third base pick-off move gone wrong in the eighth by sophomore catcher Jacob Harrington gave the Spartans the lead and eventual win.
“It was a tough play and Jacob was just trying to make something happen,” Miller said. “He's young and just got caught up in the moment. He will learn from it and handle it differently next time I'm sure. He had a great year behind the plate for us all year and I hate that it came down to that play for him.”
After the semifinals loss, the Cubs were forced to play back-to-back.
“We were physically and emotionally drained after our first game of the day,” Miller said. “To be so close to advancing to the state championship and then end up just short — we just had nothing left in the tank.”
After providing a trio of solid innings in the morning matchup, sophomore RHP Kyler Isbell posted a pair of scoreless innings to start the matchup with Santa Fe Trail.
“I felt like we really needed something good to happen early. Kyler was able to give us two strong innings, we just couldn't muster any offense for him,” Miller said.
The Chargers scored their 9 runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Humboldt’s lone mark came in the sixth, a sacrifice-fly from Sterling.
“We had an incredible season and a lot to be proud of,” Miller said.
Humboldt finished the season with a 23-3 record, a campaign that included an undefeated record in Tri-Valley League play for the second straight year.
The Cubs graduate a single, but very important, senior in Trey Sommer. The two-way star went 12-0 and struck out 79 batters in 53 innings pitched this season, while boasting a .391 batting average with three home runs and 30 RBIs.
“He's had an incredible career and was a big part of our success this season,” Miller said. “He will be difficult to replace but I know this experience will help our young team and prepare us for another run next season.”
Collegiate went on to defeat the Columbus Titans in the championship game by a score of 6-4.
Box Scores
Quarterfinals vs. Hoisington
Hoisington: 100 000 0 - 1 3 1
Humboldt: 202 000 X - 4 5 1
Notes: Sam Hull 1 R; Blake Ellis 1 R; Trey Sommer 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Coleen Cook 2 H, 1 R; Mason Sterling 1 H, 2 RBI; Cole Mathes 1 H; Trey Sommer (W, 12-0) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K, 2 BB
Semifinals vs. Wichita-Collegiate
Collegiate: 300 050 01 - 9 8 2
Humboldt: 000 080 00 - 8 13 0
Notes: Sam Hull 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Blake Ellis 2 H, 1 R; Trey Sommer 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Logan Page 1 RBI; Colden Cook 3 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Mason Sterling 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Brody Gunderman 1 H, 1 R; Cole Mathes 1 H, 1 R; Logan Page (L, 6-1) 4.1 IP, 7 ER, 6 H, 7 K, 6 BB; Brody Gunderman 0.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 BB; Kyler Isbell 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 3 BB
Consolation Championship vs. Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
Santa Fe Trail: 000 450 0 - 9 8 0
Humboldt: 000 001 0 - 1 2 1
Notes: Logan Page 1 R; Colden Cook 1 H; Mason Sterling 1 RBI; Cole Mathes 1 H; Kyler Isbell 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 K; Sam Hull (L, 2-1) 2.1 IP, 6 ER, 3 H, 1 K, 5 BB; Brody Gunderman 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.