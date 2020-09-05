GARNETT – Chanute High School sophomore Brock Godinez earned a cross country medal Thursday in the Jerry Howarter Invitational in Garnett.
As a team, varsity cross country placed fourth with 96 points; Wellsville (83), Fort Scott (40) and Anderson County (22) rounded out the top three. Godinez, who faced 32 runners in the 5K, finished in ninth place at 20:27. Other CHS runners who participated in the boys 5K were senior Trenton Wilson (21:45), sophomore Gage Jesseph (21:46), senior Christian Paxtor (26:57), and senior William Guan (27:47).
On the girls side in the 5K with a total of 26 runners, sophomore Mackenzie Crapson finished 19th with 29:06, while junior Madison Hughes placed 23rd with a 30:32, and senior Lexi Sierra was 25th with a 33:14.
For the junior varsity boys 5K, out of 27 runners, freshman Trenton Banks placed 12th with a 24:25. And for the junior varsity girls, out of 10 total runners, freshman Kensie Linville was a medalist, finishing eighth with a 39:14. Junior Jayden Compton and freshman Natasha Voth didn’t finish.
It was a different atmosphere at the meet due to COVID-19 restrictions. The competition was narrowed down to seven teams from a usual 20, and spectators were not allowed on the course. Student-athletes also had to wear masks while not competing.
“So the meet was much more low-key than usual,” CHS cross-country coach Brett Rinehart said. “One thing that was not different was the heat. Our first meet of the year is usually very warm, and this year was no different. That provided the biggest challenge, especially for the kids who did not run much over the summer.
“We did not have our full team with us tonight, and even though a lot of our runners struggled, I felt that our kids competed hard. Sophomore Brock Godinez was one of our bright spots, bringing home our only varsity medal for the evening with a ninth-place finish. Brock worked very hard over the summer and is starting the year in much better shape than at the beginning of last year.”
Rinehart said he thought freshman Banks also had a great first race. Banks, astonishingly, has not missed a single summer workout in the past two years, which shows his dedication. Rinehart emphasized how much he is looking forward to watching Banks improve.
CHS’ next cross country meet is Thursday, Sept. 10, 1 pm at Fort Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.