Some of Chanute’s top wrestlers will be in fierce competition against the best in the nation this weekend and beyond.
A part of the 2021 state runner-up Chanute High School wrestling team, Trey Dillow, Brayden Dillow, Kedric Emling and Kolton Misener will all be competing in the 2021 US Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. It is the nation’s only tournament of its kind.
The tourney will start today and runs through the week with freestyle.
All of the wrestlers qualified for the national tourney at the freestyle and Greco state competition, which was held in Hutchinson the first weekend of May. All wrestlers had to qualify in the top three in the state of Kansas.
The Dillow brothers, Emling and Misener have been rigorously training, attending a national camp in Hays before coming back to Chanute for a couple of days.
The wrestlers trained at local recent camps as well. The mat warriors left on a team bus with fellow Kansas counterparts on Wednesday.
“It takes a lot of dedication basically and to compete at this level, they really don’t have an off-season, it’s just always an in-season. And so they’ve been training at a high level to compete here, and they made a lot of sacrifices all spring and summer to be able to go wrestle in a tournament this size,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “This is really eye-opening for any kid that attends because what they basically realize is that there’s always someone better, especially when you wrestle in a tournament like this. So what I like about this is that it seems like they’re chasing big bass fish. And when you go to juniors and 16U Nationals, this is, you know, you’re chasing sharks. The level of competition is unbelievable...”
This type of competition can help Chanute’s wrestlers who are coming back next year, but it can also assist the elder Dillow, who is already signed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“I think it’s self-pride. I think he wants to see what he’s made of,” Albright said. “He just wants to test himself. I think that’s what shows his true grit is that he just wants to test himself to see where he’s at and what he needs to work on.”
Other premier Chanute wrestlers who have also competed at the prestigious tournament include: Trey Schell 1992; Benjamin Lawrence 1993; Jason Solomon 1993; Bill Weldon 1996; Jason Blanding 1997; Jeremey Finley 1999; Caleb Galemore 2004; Ethan LeRoy 2006; Brady Finley 2007; Cameron Jesseph 2009; Zach Jesseph 2009; Kenneth Ornelas 2009; Sam Son 2012; Brady Vogel 2016; Caleb Welch 2016; Gage Leedy 2018; Dalton Misener 2019; Logan McDonald 2020; Brady McDonald 2020; Parker Winder 2020; Trent Clements 2021.
