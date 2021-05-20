ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County soccer fell short to Dodge City 4-1 in the first round of the Region VI playoffs Wednesday night at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
NCCC freshman forward Alessandro Garcia scored the program’s lone goal against a team that had only won four games prior to the playoff. But the Conquistadors beat NCCC 2-0 two weeks ago and ended NCCC’s truncated season at 6-5.
Panther head coach Elliot Chadderton said lack of consistency was key to the loss.
“I’m not going to look for excuses – just wasn’t good enough today,” Chadderton said. “From the start, they looked hungrier. They came out flying, and I think it kind of startled our guys a little bit, but you can’t look for excuses and I’m not going to look for excuses. We just wasn’t good enough on the day. And it’s just something moving forward I can’t accept. You know next year, hopefully we’re not going to have many days like this. Ultimately, we were the favorites to win that, and you know, just being a favorite doesn’t mean anything. We have to come out, we have to perform and we have to make sure ultimately we do our jobs on the field. We prepped well. We knew exactly how they was going to play. We only played them two weeks ago. The guys, we came out with a game plan, the guys just never stuck to it.”
Dodge City likes to play out from the back. So leading up to this game, the Panthers were polishing up on setting traps to force them a specific way, getting their weaker players on the ball, and pushing it further up the field. If this plan was followed, the Panthers could have created chances, making the game more competitive.
But as a unit, the Panthers weren’t connected. Players were doing their individual jobs, but the team wasn’t together.
Still, Garcia managed to play the ball while standing on the edge of the box. The forward then dropped his shoulder and quickly moved to a half-turn, booting the ball into the goal around the 16-minute mark.
“Ale’s done very well for us this year,” Chadderton said. “I see it in training all the time from him, so it wasn’t really a surprise for me. He’s done really well for me this season. I’m looking (forward) to having him come back next year.”
Garcia, however, needed help from his team to make it a game. But players overall weren’t aggressive enough on the backline, even though in film study Chadderton pointed out that meandering to the final third of the field would have likely meant the debacle of Dodge City.
“I think it’s sticking to the plan. I think the boys put in a lot of work we’ve been practicing. And now coming in here and showing it, I think that was the focus on what we practiced – that’s the main thing on what just happened here,” Dodge City head coach Oscar Zelaya said. “Nothing was luck. Everything was planned and organized. They came here and did what they’re supposed to do.”
Next year, at least four current sophomores will have moved on, committing to other schools or to prepare for the working world. Thirteen new players will don the black and orange. Ten players are already committed to NCCC, while Chadderton is looking to add two or three more.
“I’m very thankful for what they’ve given me this season. It’s been a rollercoaster, but hey, that’s just part of the game, and we have to deal with it,” Chadderton said. “I think they’ve done an excellent job and I’m proud of them. And I just wish them all the best of luck in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.