The Neosho County cross country squad rounded out the regular season with a home meet at the Lakeview Recreation Area last Thursday. Both squads finished atop the five-team meet, with a Panther finishing runner-up in each race.
“It really turned out to be a great meet. Our staff worried about not having enough competition for the athletes, but our course is extremely fast and we train out there a decent amount so that really helped,” Neosho County head coach Trey Bruton said. “It is totally flat so it is almost like running on a track. It was a great opportunity to run some good times and we took full advantage of it.”
Although there was a strong, cold wind during the middle school and high school races before them, the Panthers benefitted from slightly easier running conditions as the evening wore on.
“The guys benefited from a bit of luck, as getting the wind to die down as much as it did was a huge help,” Bruton said. “It was still windy during the ladies’ race, but the guys really benefited from the cool temps and less wind.”
The Neosho County women kicked off the collegiate portion of the night, posting a season-best average team time of 21:56, a new second-fastest time in program history.
Sophomore Naomi Salil led the women with a runner-up finish, followed by sophomore Delsinay Pena, freshman Maddison Garren and freshman Isabella Becannon to round out the top-5.
The men came out and one-upped the women’s squad, posting the fastest average time in men’s program history with a time of 27:56. Led by a runner-up finish from sophomore Gunnar Lawrence, the sub-28 minute time qualified the men for the national meet.
“Both squads have now hit our institutional qualifying standards to compete at the National Championships in Tallahassee in November, so we are really excited about that,” Bruton said.
Lawrence’s new personal-best time of 27:15 moves the Columbus native to third all-time on the Neosho County performance chart.
Freshman Hayden Stutzman and sophomore Andrew Ruiz came in just behind Lawrence in third and fourth, followed by sophomore Alexander Lopez in sixth, freshman Nathan Barrett in seventh, sophomore Abraham Mallam in eighth and freshman Edward Mota in 10th.
Stutzman’s time moves him to fourth on the performance chart, while Ruiz moves to ninth all-time.
“I was really proud of what our kids accomplished,” Bruton said. “It’s always nice to win on home turf.”
Up Next
The Neosho County squad is back in action on Friday, Oct. 28 in Hutchinson, when the Panthers take on the KJCCC / Region VI Championships.
