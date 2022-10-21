NCCC XC Home 10.13.22 - Gunnar Lawrence, Alexander Lopez and Andrew Ruiz

Neosho County sophomores Gunnar Lawrence (3710), Alexander Lopez (3711) and Andrew Ruiz (3718) trail behind the leader from Missouri Valley during the Men’s 8K race on Thursday, Oct. 13.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Neosho County cross country squad rounded out the regular season with a home meet at the Lakeview Recreation Area last Thursday. Both squads finished atop the five-team meet, with a Panther finishing runner-up in each race.

“It really turned out to be a great meet. Our staff worried about not having enough competition for the athletes, but our course is extremely fast and we train out there a decent amount so that really helped,” Neosho County head coach Trey Bruton said. “It is totally flat so it is almost like running on a track. It was a great opportunity to run some good times and we took full advantage of it.”

NCCC XC Home 10.13.22 - Naomi Salil

Neosho County sophomore Naomi Salil (3702) trails behind the leader from Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Women’s 5K race on Thursday, Oct. 13.

