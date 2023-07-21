Chanute Sharks @ Iola (SEK) - July 16, 2023 - Team Championship

The Chanute Sharks hoist the Southeast Kansas League Championship trophy on Sunday, July 16.

IOLA — The Chanute Sharks swim team had quite a dominant showing on Sunday as the squad ran away with another Southeast Kansas League championship. The Sharks won 61 events and set plenty of personal-best times.

“These kids continue to impress me with their character and effort and I am crazy proud of them,” Chanute head coach Betsy Olson said. “I speak for all the coaches here; we are all honored to work with such hard working, fierce and caring young people, and I will continue to assert that the Sharks are hands down the toughest kids in town. They earned every bit of their first place trophy, as well as the multiple high point trophies.”

Chanute Sharks @ Iola (SEK) - July 16, 2023 - Logan Stover, Brock Small and Nicholas Kays

From left, Logan Stover, Brock Small and Nicholas Kays pose during Sunday’s meet.
Chanute Sharks @ Iola (SEK) - July 16, 2023 - Sutton Murry and Georgia Olson

Sutton Murry, left, and Georgia Olson pose with their high point and outstanding swimmer trophies on Sunday, July 16.

