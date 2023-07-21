IOLA — The Chanute Sharks swim team had quite a dominant showing on Sunday as the squad ran away with another Southeast Kansas League championship. The Sharks won 61 events and set plenty of personal-best times.
“These kids continue to impress me with their character and effort and I am crazy proud of them,” Chanute head coach Betsy Olson said. “I speak for all the coaches here; we are all honored to work with such hard working, fierce and caring young people, and I will continue to assert that the Sharks are hands down the toughest kids in town. They earned every bit of their first place trophy, as well as the multiple high point trophies.”
Sutton Murry (7-8) and Georgia Olson (9-10) earned high point trophies in their age groups and tied for Outstanding Swimmer in the 10-and-under division.
“Not only did the Sharks nab almost all of the high point awards, we were also the runner-up in most age groups,” Olson said.
A team record was also broken during the Mixed 13-14 Medley Relay. With Wyatt Stephenson on backstroke, Daniel Stanley on breaststroke, Warrick Olson on butterfly and Vera Olson on freestyle, they swam to a team-best time of 2:06.99.
Jo Newland, Landan Patton and Warrick Olson swam a “Fastest Day Ever” by swimming personal-best times in each of their races. Madan Greve joined them, doing so for the third straight event.
“It's very difficult to do and requires serious preparation and absolute grit and focus,” Olson said.
As a cherry on top of the already impressive finishes, Olson was ecstatic with the “enthusiastic energy” her team had when cheering for their teammates. One of those moments in particular came during the Boys 15-18 Individual Medley race.
“We have trained our swimmers to stay in the water until all competitors finish the race, and give fist bumps and "nice work" to those you swim against and then everyone exits the water together,” Olson said. “It shows honor and unity to our competitors.”
Because of Iola’s timing system, swimmers were asked to immediately exit the pool and Chanute’s tradition was not to be allowed.
“Teammates Logan Stover and Nick Kays — seniors with Brock Small, and all swimming their final individual event together — stayed in the water after completing their individual medley and cheered Brock into the finish. I was very proud,” Olson said.
The meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Sunday due to inclement weather.
“In as many years as we can remember, the league swim meet has not had to be moved because of weather,” Olson said. “I was nervous we would lose lots of our swimmers because of the adjustment, but we still came out 70 strong.”
Up Next
A small group of Sharks are now set head to the Fair Acres Family YMCA in Carthage, Mo. this weekend for a Tri-State Swim Conference meet. Sutton Murry, Daniel Stanley, Daxson Wire and Drake Wire will swim in a total of 11 events at the 2023 Kraken Invitational.
Results
Team Scores
Chanute 5453, Independence 1621, Iola 1545.5, Coffeyville 1519, Humboldt 521.5
Boys 6-and-under
25 Fly: 2 Seibel, Weston 43.09
25 Back: 1 Aikins, Evan 37.35; 2 Aikins, Conor 47.93; 3 Seibel, Weston 48.97
25 Breast: 2 Aikins, Evan 42.64; 3 Aikins, Conor 55.89; 4 Seibel, Weston 57.35
25 Free: 1 Aikins, Evan 29.83; 2 Seibel, Weston 31.90; 4 Aikins, Conor 40.98
Boys 7-8
25 Fly: 1 Reichert, Remy 23.57; 3 VanHouden, Fletcher 31.84; 8 Hunt, Greyson 50.17; 9 Cook, Jesse 51.00
25 Back: 1 Reichert, Remy 26.62; 2 Patton, Logan 28.74; 4 VanHouden, Fletcher 29.63; 8 Cook, Jesse 42.17; 10 Hunt, Greyson 46.85
25 Breast: 1 Patton, Logan 31.25; 4 Reichert, Remy 33.67; 6 VanHouden, Fletcher 36.00; 9 Hunt, Greyson 43.52; 10 Cook, Jesse 1:06.58
25 Free: 1 VanHouden, Fletcher 20.32; 2 Reichert, Remy 21.28; 7 Patton, Logan 26.18; 11 Hunt, Greyson 32.15; 12 Cook, Jesse 37.72; 13 Haworth, Will 41.75
Boys 9-10
25 Fly: 1 Swader, Caleb 21.10; 2 VanHouden, Ward 23.04; 5 Kmiec, Cooper 28.55; 8 Bilby, Lincoln 31.57; 9 Hestand, Peyton 33.67; 11 Harbin, Nathan P. 39.95
25 Back: 1 Swader, Caleb 20.84; 4 VanHouden, Ward 25.66; 5 Kmiec, Cooper 28.46; 6 Bilby, Lincoln 29.90; 9 Sheerer, Liam 31.81; 10 Harbin, Nathan P. 32.79; 11 Hestand, Peyton 34.37; 12 Harbin, Benedict 35.87; 13 Newland, James 38.66
25 Breast: 1 Swader, Caleb 23.83; 3 Kmiec, Cooper 24.73; 6 VanHouden, Ward 29.51; 7 Sheerer, Liam 31.15; 8 Bilby, Lincoln 31.70; 10 Hestand, Peyton 35.46; 12 Harbin, Nathan P. 38.31; 13 Harbin, Benedict 40.01
25 Free: 1 Swader, Caleb 16.14; 2 VanHouden, Ward 17.65; 5 Bilby, Lincoln 23.33; 7 Harbin, Benedict 24.62; 9 Harbin, Nathan P. 25.25; 11 Kmiec, Cooper 25.57; 12 Hestand, Peyton 26.34; 13 Sheerer, Liam 26.78; 15 Newland, James 34.02
Boys 10-and-under
50 Free: 1 swader, caleb 35.11; 2 VanHouden, Ward 37.41; 3 Reichert, Remy 41.51; 6 VanHouden, Fletcher 44.59; 10 Bilby, Lincoln 52.61; 11 Harbin, Benedict 54.09; 13 Harbin, Nathan P. 55.02; 15 Kmiec, Cooper 55.98; 16 Sheerer, Liam 56.73; 20 Hestand, Peyton 1:00.35
100 Medley: 1 swader, caleb 1:42.20; 2 VanHouden, Ward 1:51.96; 5 Reichert, Remy 2:06.92Y;; 6 Kmiec, Cooper 2:09.78; 7 VanHouden, Fletcher 2:17.37Y;; 8 Patton, Logan 2:20.84; 9 Sheerer, Liam 2:22.63; 12 Hestand, Peyton 2:27.36; 13 Harbin, Nathan P. 2:30.18
Boys 11-12
50 Fly: 1 Swader, Camden 36.40; 2 Vaughn, Kanyon 45.71; 3 Greve, Madan 48.33; 4 Fewins, Luke 49.06; 9 Bilby, Lawson 1:03.34
50 Back: 1 Swader, Camden 38.37; 3 Fewins, Luke 44.49; 4 Vaughn, Kanyon 45.08; 5 Greve, Madan 48.04; 9 Patton, Landan 1:02.34
50 Breast: 1 Swader, Camden 43.85; 2 Greve, Madan 46.50; 3 Vaughn, Kanyon 49.95; 4 Fewins, Luke 51.04; 10 Patton, Landan 1:02.38; 11 Bilby, Lawson 1:10.84
50 Free: 1 Swader, Camden 31.60; 2 Vaughn, Kanyon 35.03; 4 Greve, Madan 36.67; 5 Fewins, Luke 37.50; 7 Bilby, Lawson 41.94; 12 Patton, Landan 51.77
Boys 13-14
50 Fly: 1 Olson, Warrick 29.38; 2 Stanley, Daniel 32.73; 4 Stephenson, Wyatt 38.09; 5 Greve, Mason 39.53; 7 Galt, Josiah 43.02; 8 Swader, Carter 53.43
50 Back: 1 Stephenson, Wyatt 35.19; 2 Olson, Warrick 35.96; 3 Stanley, Daniel 38.57; 4 Greve, Mason 39.88; 5 Galt, Josiah 40.33; 8 Swader, Carter 44.12
50 Breast: 1 Stanley, Daniel 32.67; 2 Olson, Warrick 34.50; 4 Greve, Mason 44.26; 5 Galt, Josiah 47.70; 6 Swader, Carter 52.74
50 Free: 1 Olson, Warrick 26.09; 2 Stanley, Daniel 28.26; 3 Stephenson, Wyatt 28.60; 6 Galt, Josiah 32.78; 7 Greve, Mason 33.65; 9 Swader, Carter 38.95
Boys 15-18
200 Free: 1 Olson, Warrick 2:19.95; 2 Stover, Logan 2:21.10; 3 Kays, Nicholas 2:28.10
100 Free: 1 Kays, Nicholas 1:00.98; 2 Stover, Logan 1:03.44; 5 Stanley, Mike 1:10.09
50 Fly: 1 Stover, Logan 30.44; 3 Kays, Nicholas 36.52; 4 Stanley, Mike 36.90; 7 Small, Brock 1:01.22
50 Back: 1 Stover, Logan 34.12; 2 Stanley, Mike 37.55; 3 Kays, Nicholas 38.64
50 Breast: 2 Kays, Nicholas 37.16; 3 Stanley, Mike 37.83; 4 Stover, Logan 39.13; 8 Small, Brock 1:09.53
50 Free: 2 Stover, Logan 27.27; 3 Kays, Nicholas 27.35; 5 Stanley, Mike 30.20; 8 Small, Brock 1:05.44
100 Medley: 1 Stover, Logan 1:14.14; 2 Kays, Nicholas 1:15.24; 3 Stanley, Mike 1:25.91; 6 Small, Brock 2:46.89
Girls 6-and-under
25 Fly: 1 Bunker, Elliett 37.67; 2 Lopez, Zoey 41.12; 5 VanHouden, Saffron 54.69; 6 Sheerer, Lark 55.70
25 Back: 1 Bunker, Elliett 33.24; 2 VanHouden, Saffron 35.13; 3 Sheerer, Lark 40.39; 5 Lopez, Zoey 50.64; 9 Kmiec, Lilly 1:09.36
25 Breast: 1 Bunker, Elliett 42.16; 3 Sheerer, Lark 46.37; 4 VanHouden, Saffron 47.04; 5 Lopez, Zoey 55.90
25 Free: 1 VanHouden, Saffron 29.57; 2 Bunker, Elliett 30.51; 3 Lopez, Zoey 35.84; 6 Sheerer, Lark 47.53; 8 Kmiec, Lilly 1:09.97
Girls 7-8
25 Fly: 1 Murry, Sutton 23.15; 2 Nothern, Stella 27.64; 4 Swader, Eliana 31.79; 6 Carter, Remee 32.74; 11 Holman, Elyana 42.74; 14 Noble, Kourtney 46.74; 16 Fewins, Mia 52.44
25 Back: 1 Murry, Sutton 20.82; 3 Nothern, Stella 27.38; 4 Swader, Eliana 27.92; 6 Fewins, Mia 30.00; 7 Carter, Remee 30.33; 8 Newland, Jo 31.60; 12 Bunker, Annistyn 32.91; 15 Holman, Elyana 38.40; 18 Noble, Kourtney 46.04
25 Breast: 1 Murry, Sutton 22.93; 4 Swader, Eliana 33.83; 5 Nothern, Stella 33.93; 7 Carter, Remee 38.78; 12 Noble, Kourtney 43.09; 14 Holman, Elyana 46.96; 15 Fewins, Mia 54.66
25 Free: 1 Murry, Sutton 19.60; 2 Carter, Remee 23.14; 4 Swader, Eliana 23.97; 5 Nothern, Stella 24.55; 6 Bunker, Annistyn 26.71; 13 Fewins, Mia 31.50; 14 Newland, Jo 32.20; 17 Noble, Kourtney 37.32; 18 Holman, Elyana 37.33
Girls 9-10
25 Fly: 1 Olson, Georgia 21.36; 3 Seibel, Becca 25.28; 9 Romine, Maci 28.75; 14 Noble, Rylie 31.85; 15 Aikins, Ellie 32.13
25 Back: 2 Olson, Georgia 22.19; 4 Romine, Maci 24.60; 9 Seibel, Becca 27.36; 10 Noble, Rylie 27.77; 17 Aikins, Ellie 33.49; 22 Haworth, Elise 42.65
25 Breast: 2 Olson, Georgia 25.84; 8 Noble, Rylie 30.91; 10 Seibel, Becca 31.62; 14 Romine, Maci 36.58; 17 Haworth, Elise 38.43; 18 Aikins, Ellie 48.44
25 Free: 1 Olson, Georgia 17.86; 5 Noble, Rylie 20.95; 6 Romine, Maci 21.46; 10 Seibel, Becca 23.68; 15 Aikins, Ellie 26.21; 20 Haworth, Elise 29.32
Girls 10-and-under
50 Free: 1 Olson, Georgia 37.85; 2 Murry, Sutton 42.31; 4 noble, rylie 43.62; 6 romine, maci 45.41; 7 Swader, Eliana 46.27; 12 Nothern, Stella 50.95; 15 Seibel, Becca 51.12; 17 Carter, Remee 51.61; 22 Bunker, Annistyn 57.88
100 Medley: 1 Olson, Georgia 1:45.26; 2 Murry, Sutton 1:55.72; 6 noble, rylie 2:08.54; 7 Nothern, Stella 2:10.50; 8 romine, maci 2:11.89; 12 Seibel, Becca 2:15.02; 15 Swader, Eliana 2:22.22
Girls 11-12
50 Free: 1 Seibel, Madison 34.45; 2 Carter, Rylan 35.78; 4 Baker, Kinley 37.01; 15 Lopez, Kyndall 51.01
50 Breast: 1 Baker, Kinley 45.72; 3 Carter, Rylan 48.44; 7 Lopez, Kyndall 51.84; 8 Seibel, Madison 52.53
50 Back: 1 Seibel, Madison 41.42; 2 Carter, Rylan 41.93; 9 Baker, Kinley 49.56; 11 Lopez, Kyndall 53.29
50 Fly: 1 Seibel, Madison 37.61; 4 Baker, Kinley 45.29; 6 Carter, Rylan 51.76; 11 Lopez, Kyndall 58.29
Girls 13-14
50 Free: 2 Olson, Vera 32.16; 5 Marple, Raegan 35.31; 6 Turner, Zoey 35.96
50 Breast: 1 Olson, Vera 42.35; 2 Turner, Zoey 44.75; 6 Marple, Raegan 51.53
50 Back: 1 Olson, Vera 38.30; 5 Turner, Zoey 43.55; 7 Marple, Raegan 47.57
50 Fly: 2 Olson, Vera 38.92; 3 Marple, Raegan 40.84; 9 Turner, Zoey 48.70
Girls 15-18
200 Free: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 2:13.46; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 2:24.94; 8 Cook, Karissa 2:53.64
100 Free: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 59.88; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 1:07.66; 6 Gilmore, Jacee 1:14.57; 7 Vaughn, Willow 1:15.77; 8 Cook, Karissa 1:18.94
50 Fly: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 29.87; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 33.99; 4 Galt, Hannah 36.28; 6 Gilmore, Jacee 38.66; 10 Cook, Karissa 41.02; 11 Vaughn, Willow 42.33
50 Back: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 31.79; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 36.95; 4 Cook, Karissa 38.55; 5 Gilmore, Jacee 38.82; 9 Galt, Hannah 42.03; 12 Vaughn, Willow 46.04
50 Breast: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 33.74; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 42.71; 4 Gilmore, Jacee 43.30; 6 Cook, Karissa 45.83; 10 Vaughn, Willow 49.92
50 Free: 2 B'Hymer, Emma 27.54; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 30.29; 4 Gilmore, Jacee 31.80; 7 Galt, Hannah 33.69; 8 Cook, Karissa 33.98; 9 Vaughn, Willow 34.03
100 Medley: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 1:08.68; 3 Lowry, Madelynn 1:19.19; 4 Gilmore, Jacee 1:29.18; 7 Cook, Karissa 1:30.97; 9 Vaughn, Willow 1:34.94
Mixed
100 Medley Relay 6u: 1st - Elliett Bunker, Lark Sheerer, Saffron VanHouden, Weston Seibel 2:45.03; 2nd - Evan Aikins, Conor Aikins, Zoey Lopez, Lilly Kmiec 3:07.73
100 Medley Relay 7-8: 1st - Eliana Swader, Sutton Murry, Stella Nothern, Remy Reichert 1:31.76; 2nd - Mia Fewins, Fletcher VanHouden, Remee Carter, Elyana Holman 2:14.24; 4th - Annistyn Bunker, Greyson Hunt, Kourtney Noble, Jesse Cook 2:28.64
100 Medley Relay 9-10: 1st - Ward VanHouden, Cooper Kmiec, Georgia Olson, Caleb Swader 1:21.71; 4th - Maci Romine, Liam Sheerer, Becca Seibel, Rylie Noble 1:37.55; 6th - Ellie Aikins, Peyton Hestand, Lincoln Bilby, Benedict Harbin 1:59.22; 8th - Elis Haworth, Nathan Harbin, Jo Newland, James Newland 2:22.14
200 Medley Relay 11-12: 1st - Rylan Carter, Kinley Baker, Madison Seibel, Camden Swader 2:32.31; 3rd - Kyndall Lopez, Luke Fewins, Kanyon Vaughan, Madan Greve 2:57.72
200 Medley Relay 13-14: 1st - Wyatt Stephenson, Daniel Stanley, Warrick Olson, Vera Olson 2:06.99; 3rd - Mason Greve, Zoey Turner, Carter Swader, Raegan Marple 2:43.43
200 Medley Relay 15-18: 1st - Emma B’Hymer, Mike Stanley, Logan Stover, Nicholas Kays 2:06.94; 3rd - Karissa Cook, Jacee Gilmore, Madelynn Lowry, Willow Vaughn 2:26.91
100 Free Relay 6u: 1st - Elliett Bunker, Conor Aikins, Weston Seibel, Saffron VanHouden 2:04.30; 2nd - Zoey Lopez, Lilly Kmiec, Lark Sheerer, Evan Aikins 3:07.69
100 Free Relay 7-8: 1st - Remy Reichert, Stella Nothern, Fletcher VanHouden, Sutton Murry 1:23.83; 2nd - Remee Carter, Logan Patton, Annistyn Bunker, Eliana Swader 1:35.66; 5th - Greyson Hunt, Kourtney Noble, Elyana Holman, Mia Fewins 2:14.03
100 Free Relay 9-10: 1st - Ward VanHouden, Rylie Noble, Georgia Olson, Caleb Swader 1:10.55; 3rd - Becca Seibel, Lincoln Bilby, Cooper Kmiec, Maci Romine 1:29.38; 6th - Benedict Harbin, Ellie Aikins, Nathan Harbin, Peyton Hestand 1:39.49; 8th - Elise Haworth, Jo Newland, James Newland, Liam Sheerer 1:58.55
200 Free Relay 11-12: 1st - Madison Seibel, Kinley Baker, Rylan Carter, Camden Swader 2:21.76; 2nd - Madan Greve, Kyndall Lopez, Lawson Bilby, Kanyon Vaughn 2:43.75
200 Free Relay 13-14: 1st - Wyatt Stephenson, Vera Olson, Daniel Stanley, Warrick Olson 1:56.79; 2nd - Josiah Galt, Raegan Marple, Zoey Turner, Mason Greve 2:18.00
200 Free Relay 15-18: 1st - Logan Stover, Mike Stanley, Emma B’Hymer, Nicholas Kays 1:52.57; 3rd - Jacee Gilmore, Karissa Cook, Hannah Galt, Madelynn Lowry 2:10.10; 6th - Willow Vaughn, Carter Swader, Luke Fewins, Brock Small 2:56.78
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.