COLUMBUS — The Chanute Blue Comets ran away with a 10-0 victory over the Columbus Titans on Tuesday.
“We played fairly well against a team that we had already beaten,” Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said. “When we played them at home a few weeks ago we won 7-1, so a 10-0 result is good in that it shows growth.”
The team spread the ball around well, but a slow start and loss of focus in the second half is still an area for improvement for the Blue Comets.
The victory was highlighted by six different scorers and a four-goal performance from sophomore Eli Uhner. In an attacking front that has been unselfish to a fault this season, Uhner broke out in this matchup.
“Our strikers and mids got paralyzed with choice in the attacking third. All of our attacking players are capable of scoring but they are all pass first players,” Wilcox said. “It was great seeing Eli step up and take his chances. He is a super talented player and a huge part of our future.”
Making a splash with a pair of goals in his return from the injured list, was senior Rawley Chard. Joining Chard in the return from injury was senior Xander Weilert.
“Both will be huge contributors during our late season run. Xander is the rock that our back line is built on and will be instrumental in organizing our defense,” Wilcox said. “Rawley is an offensive threat unlike any other in the state. There is simply no way for a team to deal with his speed without a massive change to their formation.“
Wilcox is happy to have the pair of leaders back on the pitch, allowing Uhner more opportunity down the middle and senior Jaxson Vaughan fewer, more intense minutes on the edge. Weilert and Chard’s addition to Chanute’s depth will start to show here late in the season.
Seniors Gregory Lopez and Sonny Padilla and juniors Carter Fosha and Noah Vogel also found the back of the net against the Titans.
Junior goalkeeper Kolby Baker posted a clean sheet in this matchup after allowing one to the Trojans last month.
Wilcox also noted that Chanute was the visiting team in location only. Parents and fans of the Blue Comets outnumbered the Columbus fans.
“I don't think that I have mentioned our parents yet this season, but they once again showed up in force,” Wilcox said. “The team and I are grateful for the support both at home and on the road.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets (4-7) were back in action on the road Thursday with a matchup against the Fort Scott Tigers (3-8).
