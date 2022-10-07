Chanute Soccer vs. Coffeyville 9.29.22 - Eli Uhner

Chanute sophomore Eli Uhner battles on the outside during a home matchup with Coffeyville on Sept. 29, 2022.

 Tessa Golay | The Comet

COLUMBUS — The Chanute Blue Comets ran away with a 10-0 victory over the Columbus Titans on Tuesday. 

“We played fairly well against a team that we had already beaten,” Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said. “When we played them at home a few weeks ago we won 7-1, so a 10-0 result is good in that it shows growth.”

