ROBERT MAGOBET
Erie football ends year with big win over Jayhawk-Linn
ROBERT MAGOBET
MOUND CITY — Everything came full circle for the Erie High School football program on Thursday night at Charles S. Beckman Field in Mound City.
Erie senior All-State Honorable Mention starting quarterback Dawson Lehman helped that cause. Down 24-18 near the end of the third quarter to a Jayhawk team that had won over the Red Devils last season (20-16 loss), Lehman executed runs of 10 and 17 yards on a 10-play, 61-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard touchdown by Erie junior running back Garrett Ruark with 11:53 to go in the fourth, which made the score 25-24 Erie.
Then, a 50-yard run by Lehman down the left sideline following a holding penalty with 7:03 to go in the game put the Red Devils up even more: a 31-24 score after a successful 2-point conversion. This helped complete that circle before Lehman even scampered in for a 21-yard TD with 5:01 left in the game to pad the lead, cementing a final score of 37-24 over the Jayhawks on a mildly cold night at Jayhawk Linn High School.
This was the Red Devils second win of the season after winning their first win of the year over Cherryvale (24-16 win) and, it happened to take place in a consolation game.
For the scores that ensured this win, Lehman’s 50-yard touchdown ended a three-play, 60-yard drive, while his 21-yard TD completed a two-play, 35-yard touchdown drive. Lehman on the day carried the ball 23 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while passing the ball six of 17 for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and Ruark had two carries for 23 yards and five catches for 147 yards for three touchdowns.
“(I was thinking) don’t get tackled,” Lehman said. “I saw an opening. I just went for it. I had guys blocking down the field for me. I just wanted to make a play for all of them just like they’ve been doing for me. It’s always just making a play. Do what I can for all my teammates just like there out there trying to make plays for me. We were obviously hoping for a better season overall, but winning your last game is kind of hard to beat. Thankful that we got the full season (in) and that I got in my last game on a win.”
But Erie’s second win of the year was not only symbolic of a circle for the year, the game itself came full circle. On the game’s first play, Lehman heaved a 65-yard TD pass to Ruark with 11:45 to go in the first quarter. This put the Red Devils up 6-0 after a failed PAT.
Erie second-year head football coach Eddie Kearns then elected to kick an onside kick that ended with a Jayhawk recovery. With good field position starting on the 43, Jayhawk-Linn sophomore quarterback Dylan Nickelson on a keeper scored a 3-yard TD with 7:09 to go in the first, culminating a nine-play 57-yard TD drive; sophomore quarterback Garrett Seely punched in a run for a successful 2-point conversion to give the Jayhawks an early 8-6 lead.
The Jayhawks then forced a turnover on downs after three straight plays of Erie going nowhere: a Lehman no-gainer, a Lehman incomplete pass as he was targeting Ruark and another Lehman incomplete pass on fourth-and-five.
On the Jayhawk’s next offensive possession, Nickleson jammed it in for a 2-yard touchdown to put the score at 16-6 Jayhawk Linn with 1:27 to go in the first; Jayhawk Linn was successful on another 2-point conversion. This was the culmination of a nine-play, 50-yard drive.
At this point Erie started to feel the sense of urgency knowing it was the last game of the year. After drives were stifled by both teams, the Red Devils continued the trend after Erie’s junior linebacker Caden Eads sacked Nickelson on a third-and-nine play with 2:43 left in the first half.
It was time for Erie to utilize their game plan: coordinate formations that allowed the Red Devils to double team or run away from the Jayhawk’s best defensive player in senior linebacker Cade Kellstadt. Implementing this strategy on the next Erie offensive drive, Ruark hauled in a 10-yard TD pass from Lehman with 57 seconds left in the first half. This completed an eight-play, 70-yard drive that was helped out by two penalties for 20 yards. The score after a failed 2-point conversion was 16-12 Jayhawk-Linn
Still, the Jayhawks weren’t content with that being the halftime score. Jayhawk-Linn’s Nickelson was able to heave a 42-yard TD to senior receiver Mason Cochran in the right part of the end zone, which was the cherry on top of a five-play, 65-yard drive with just 20 seconds to go in the half. The halftime score was 24-12 after a successful 2-point conversion.
During a halftime team meeting, Kearns must have been imploring his defense to execute the scheme of different three-, four-and five-men fronts. His defense’s strategy was also to get pressure on the quarterback from different angles. This and mistakes turned things around.
On a first-and-15 play on the Erie 35, the Jayhawks muffed a snap and Erie senior linebacker Tyler Pasquarelli recovered the fumble.
The Red Devils were able to get back into the game on the next drive thanks to a Lehman 4-yard passing touchdown to Ruark with 6:12 to go in the third, putting the score to 24-18 Jayhawk-Linn.
Three possessions later with the Jayhawks on offense, Nickelson threw an interception to Erie senior defensive back Tyler Duling with two minutes to go in the third quarter.
And this was when the floodgates opened for the one-win, Jayhawk team, as Erie on the next drive scored the touchdown to put them up 25-24 -- the first touchdown of 19 unanswered points.
The Jayhawks’ Nickelson was six of 15 for 139 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Team-wise, the Jayhawks had 315 yards of total offense versus Erie’s 447 yards.
The win came full circle in the game, and full circle in the season.
“We’ve talked about always fight, fight, fight, fight, fight,” Kearns said. “And these guys we have here, they have never given up. And we couldn’t say that a couple years ago in Erie. We’re turning the corner. I’m very proud of these young men. And I’ve coached these kids in middle school, so I’ve seen them grow up. So it makes me feel like a proud daddy. We always like to build on a win. And we know we’re always as good as our last game. And we saw some good things from our underclassmen. It gives us a lot hope and determination to build for next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.