The Neosho County softball team posted a pair of doubleheader sweeps over the weekend. The Panthers knocked off the Coffeyville CC Red Ravens 14-4 and 9-2 on Saturday, before beating the Kansas City Kansas CC Blue Devils 2-0 and 2-1 on Sunday.
The back-to-back doubleheaders comes just days after a sweep of Fort Scott on Wednesday. Six games in five days can surely put a strain on any team’s pitching staff, but Neosho County head coach Kim Alexander was pleased with how the team managed the busy week.
“It’s a lot of strain on pitching when we have to play back to back days, or even with just a single day of rest in between,” Alexander said. “But my pitchers stepped up and did a great job. They are truly a pitching staff, and feed off and work well with each other.”
The weekend saw four different Panthers take the circle, combining to allow just seven earned runs while striking out 17 batters. Sophomore RHPs Cassidy Paulson and Olivia Cummings carried a majority of the weight over the four games, tossing a combined 16 and 1-3 innings across three of the games.
“Olivia and Cassidy stepped up and pitched very good games against a very good KCK team and got the wins,” Alexander said.
Sophomore shortstop Espy Daniels was the key to success on Saturday, posting a 7 for 8 performance that included 4 runs and 7 RBIs. Daniels currently leads the team in multiple offensive categories (minimum 20 at-bats), including average (.377), runs scored (55) and strikeouts (6).
“Espy did a good job offensively and defensively,” Alexander said. “She helped out big time with five stolen bases on the weekend.”
Also stepping up on Saturday was sophomore catcher Hannah Duin. The Broken Arrow, OK native drove in 7 RBIs to match Daniels, a performance that included a grand slam, triple and a pair of singles.
“Hannah had key hits for us all weekend, most notably a grand slam against Coffeyville,” Alexander said.
Sunday’s matchups saw much less offense out of the Panthers, but the same high-level defense the squad has touted all year long. Sophomore first baseman Ayche Marchoud was successful on 15 of 15 putout attempts, making up nearly a quarter of the plays on Sunday. Freshman third baseman Riley Kennedy bolstered Marchoud’s success with four putouts and four assists of her own.
“Riley made some huge plays for us defensively against KCK,” Alexander said.
After an error on a line drive back at the pitching circle early in the first game with Coffeyville, the Panthers stayed clean through the final 22 innings.
A successful weekend results in Neosho County sitting with an overall record of 29-14. The Panthers’ 20-8 record in Kansas Jayhawk Conference play is currently good for third place in Division II-B with just four games left in the regular season.
Up Next
The Panthers will look to continue their six-game win streak this Thursday, when the squad hosts Hesston for a doubleheader. First pitch with the Larks is set for 2 p.m.
Box Scores
4/30/2022
GAME 1
Neosho 218 30 - 14 12 1
Coffeyville 130 00 - 4 7 5
Winning Pitcher: Ellie Kuntz 2.0 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 2 BB
Losing Pitcher: Aubrey Schroyer 3.1 IP, 7 ER, 11 H, 0 K, 5 BB
GAME 2
Neosho 300 501 0 - 9 11 0
Coffeyville 002 000 0 - 2 8 2
Winning Pitcher: Cassidy Paulson 2.1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB
Losing Pitcher: Joslyn Airington 7.0 IP, 9 ER, 11 H, 1 K, 5 BB
5/1/2022
GAME 1
Kansas City 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Neosho 110 000 X - 2 3 0
Winning Pitcher: Olivia Cummings 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 8 K, 2 BB
Losing Pitcher: Bradi Basler 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 6 K, 1 BB
GAME 2
Kansas City 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Neosho 100 010 X - 2 4 0
Winning Pitcher: Cassidy Paulson 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 4 K, 1 BB
Losing Pitcher: Breanna Droge 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB
KJCCC Division II-B Standings
Highland (33-6, 22-3)
Cowley (35-11, 23-5)
Neosho County (29-14, 20-8)
Hesston (19-23, 12-14)
Cloud County (16-29, 5-22)
Coffeyville (7-34, 3-25)
