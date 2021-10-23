JARED McMASTERS
With one final dive, the Blue Comets secured the crown.
In the dying seconds of a 56-0 blowout win over the Labette County Grizzlies at home, Chanute Blue Comets senior defensive lineman Hunter Anderson leaped onto a Labette County fumble. As he secured the ball, the running clock ticked closer to zeros, but the celebrations couldn’t wait.
Cheers erupted from the Chanute sideline and the fans in the stands. For the second time in head coach Clete Frazell’s three-year tenure and the first time since 2019, the Blue Comets ended the regular season as outright champions of the SEK League.
“I’m just thankful for the kids we have,” Frazell said. “We’ve got a great group that’s good to be around. I’m thankful for them and our assistant coaches. The opportunity to be able to win an SEK title tonight was pretty special.”
For the first half of the night, the Grizzlies were determined not to deliver the crown to the Blue Comets’ doorstep.
“We got five, six, seven freshmen out there at a time. We played a really good first quarter and did some good things with ball control,” Labette County head coach Sean Price said. “(Chanute)’s just explosive. They’ve got great athletes, size and a great mix this year. We played our hearts out, and I’m proud of our kids.”
Through several quick slants and the occasional keeper run, Labette County quarterback Kendall Holtzman steered the Grizzlies down the field better than most opponents have fared against Chanute during the Blue Comets’ seven-game winning streak.
“We were just going to take what they gave us,” Price said. “We lined up by formation to see how they were lining up and just picked our spots. We knew we couldn’t run the ball, but we felt really good with our passing game.”
The dam’s cracks grew to canyons in the second quarter. That’s when the onslaught began.
The Blue Comets ballooned a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 35-0 pummeling by halftime.
“We’ve been really resilient and played hard the whole year,” Frazell said. “Their leadership is impressive. They’ve held each other to a high standard and played at a high level.”
Chanute quarterback Eric Erbe dropped three touchdown passes into his receivers’ hands in the first two frames, while running back Ty Leedy added another pair of scores on the ground.
If there was ever a sign that the Blue Comets were destined to be the victors of the league, Leedy’s first touchdown was that prophecy.
After Erbe bobbled the snap about 25 yards away from Labette County’s end zone, Leedy pounced from the backfield to scoop up the loose ball and slice his way through half a dozen Grizzlies for a touchdown that left his teammates in shock.
Erbe boosted Chanute’s numbers with another two touchdowns — one with his arm, the other with his legs — in the third quarter before freshman Quinton Harding ran in the team’s eighth touchdown from about eight yards out in the final five minutes.
Friday night’s win marked the fourth time this season Chanute’s defense denied its opponents a point. But circumstances haven’t always glittered and shined for this program recently.
It was only one season ago when the Blue Comets were fighting through injuries and illness to muster a three-win season.
For Frazell and his group, the perseverance to shrug off a season like that with this year’s response has made all the difference.
“We were really excited last year about our season, and it was frustrating to get sidetracked so early in the year,” Frazell said. “It’s hard to lead when you’re out of the game or out for the season, but the leadership’s been great this season.”
Up Next
After an impressive 7-1 regular season, the Blue Comets will enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed in the Class 4A East bracket. They’ll play host to No. 15 Bonner Springs (1-7) on Friday in the first round of the state championship.
“We just need to do the same things we’ve been doing and not get too crazy,” Frazell said. “We’ve got a really good football team and a good coaching staff. I’m lucky and blessed to have the guys who I have, and they’re all going to work their butts off to be prepared every game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.