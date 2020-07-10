Chanute’s independent baseball team hasn’t played in four games this week for good reason.
The Iola games scheduled at Katy Park were postponed Wednesday because someone in Iola tested positive for COVID-19. Sources said someone at the high school had the novel virus.
“They just had one in Iola and wanted to be safe about it just in case,” assistant coach Hunter Friederich said. “(We) just want to be careful so they canceled for the week, but we will make that game up.”
The away games at Coffeyville Thursday were postponed as well, but this time because the fields were rained out.
“The Coffeyville games were canceled because they got 2 1/2 inches of rain,” Friederich said. “We will make them up sooner or later.”
The Coffeyville tournament slated for Sunday is canceled for financial reasons. The tournament itself will cost $400, but the team had to use the sponsor’s money for umpires in past games. Friederich said the team doesn’t have the extra money for the tournament.
As of right now, Friederich said there will be games next week. On the schedule, Chanute (9-7) next plays at Parsons Tuesday, July 14 at 6 and 8 pm. The Parsons game originally scheduled for June 30 at Katy Park was also postponed.
