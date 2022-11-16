The Humboldt Cubs earned 19 selections to the KSHSAA Class 2A District 2 All-District Teams released yesterday. Senior Trey Sommer was unanimously named the Defensive MVP for the second-straight season, joining seniors Maddox Johnson and River Kaufman in being named to the first team on both sides of the ball.
“These accomplishments mean a lot to each of these young men, along with the team accomplishments that we were able to achieve this season,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said.
Sommer earned All-District honors for his play at running back, joining junior wide receiver Sam Hull and linemen Johnson and Kaufman on the first team.
Sommer took 223 carries for 1,831 yards and 29 touchdowns, leaning heavily on the blocking ability of Johnson and Kaufman. Both lineman also notched a rushing touchdown on the season.
Senior lineman William Kobold and sophomore running back Cole Mathes were named to the second team. Mathes had over 500 rushing yards and three touchdowns, hauling in seven receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Kobold joined Johnson and Kaufman in leading the way for the run game, adding a rushing touchdown himself.
Senior wide receiver Dakota Slocum, junior lineman Garren Goodner and sophomore utility player Logan Page earned honorable mentions for their offensive play.
“I'm not sure if there's a lot of thought from any of our underclassmen as far as trying to achieve a higher award next year, but I think it does show that they were able to play at a high level and still have room to grow as a player and athlete,” Wyrick said.
Joining Sommer on the defensive first team once again was Kaufman and Johnson. Sommer had a team-high 65 tackles, followed by 49 from Kaufman, of which 11 were for a loss. Johnson added 40 tackles and nine for a loss.
Mathes, Hull, Goodner and sophomore defensive back Jacob Harrington landed on the defensive second team. Mathes was just behind Sommer with 57 tackles, Hull had 41 tackles and two fumble recoveries, Goodner tallied 35 stops and Harrington picked up three interceptions and a fumble recovery to go with his 50 tackles.
Sophomore Kyler Isbell earned an honorable mention, joining Sommer being honored for his play as Humboldt’s punter.
While of course the senior trio of Sommer, Kaufman and Johnson will be a big hole to replace next season, nearly the rest of the selections will return to the Cubs’ lineup next season.
“Anytime you're able to bring back multiple All-District selections to a team that had some success, then we can continue to build on that success and hopefully raise the play of others around them going into next season,” Wyrick said.
The Cubs finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record, earning a Regional Championship along the way.
2A District 2 All-District Teams
Offense
First Team
Trey Sommer, RB*
Sam Hull, WR
Maddox Johnson, OL
River Kaufman, OL
Second Team
Cole Mathes, RB
William Kobold, OL
Honorable Mentions
Dakota Slocum, WR
Logan Page, UTL
Garren Goodner, OL
Defense
MVP
Trey Sommer*
First Team
Trey Sommer, LB*
River Kaufman, DL
Maddox Johnson, DL
Second Team
Garren Goodner, DL
Cole Mathes, LB
Sam Hull, DB
Jacob Harrington, DB
Honorable Mentions
Kyler Isbell, LB
Trey Sommer, P
* - denotes unanimous selection
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.