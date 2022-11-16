Humboldt Football vs Nemaha Central (Sectional) 11.11.22 - Seniors

Humboldt seniors Maddox Johnson (50), River Kaufman (77) and Trey Sommer (34) lead the Cubs to the field during the Sectional Playoff game against Nemaha Central on Nov. 11. All three were named to the All-District First Team for their play on both offense and defense.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Humboldt Cubs earned 19 selections to the KSHSAA Class 2A District 2 All-District Teams released yesterday. Senior Trey Sommer was unanimously named the Defensive MVP for the second-straight season, joining seniors Maddox Johnson and River Kaufman in being named to the first team on both sides of the ball.

“These accomplishments mean a lot to each of these young men, along with the team accomplishments that we were able to achieve this season,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said.

