BUFFALO – Football teaches young men so many things besides the sport: Effort, intensity, teamwork, perseverance, determination …
… and sometimes heartbreak.
The Altoona-Midway Jets found that out in excruciating fashion as they fell 41-40 to the Burrton Chargers, closing out the regular season in a non-district, 6-Man contest held before a Senior-Parent Night crowd here Friday at Frank Kennedy Field.
Altoona led most of the contest and appeared on the way to its first season above .500 since 2002, when Burrton rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out the dramatic one-point win.
“That was a tough pill to swallow,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “There are many lessons to be learned from sports, and some of them are painful. Tonight was one of those lessons.
“In many ways, losing by one point is harder to take than getting blown out,” Almond continued. “You think of all the plays that, had they gone just a little different, would have changed the outcome. But I am very proud of the way these boys battled, and I have no doubt they will bounce back, have a good week of practice, and be ready to go for the first round of the playoffs.”
The Jets finished the regular season 3-5 and 2-4 in 6-Man Div. I play. Altoona will now make the long trek to Rozel in western Kansas for the first round of the first-ever Kansas 6-Man playoffs. The Jets will square off against Pawnee Heights, the fourth seed in 6-Man Div. II.
Altoona-Midway held the lead at the end of each of the first three quarters. The Jets were ahead 14-7 after one, 27-21 at halftime, and 34-28 entering the final stanza.
The Chargers went up 35-34 midway in the fourth period, but the Jets responded to retake the lead, 40-35. But with just 54 seconds remaining in the contest, Burrton scored what proved to be the game-winner.
The Jets were frantically mounting a comeback in the final seconds, but a turnover foiled their attempt at a miracle finish.
“Everyone remembers plays that happen late in a close contest, but all the plays earlier make just as much of a difference,” Almond said. “Both teams scored six touchdowns. Burrton made five extra-points and we only made four. That ended up being the difference.”
It was Senior Night, and Altoona-Midway recognized their four seniors: Brandon Johnson, Harley Lopeman, Chase Nalley and Andy Tiger.
Nalley had an outstanding night for the Jets, rushing seven times for 75 yards and three touchdowns, completing his only pass for 15 yards, hauling in two receptions for 21 yards as well as scoring an extra point.
Johnson carried seven times for 72 yards, and hit on 5-of-8 passes for 37 yards. He also was on the receiving end of a 32-yard completion.
Lopeman finished the night with 35 yards rushing on four attempts, including a TD and a PAT, while Tiger toted the ball four times for 11 yards and scored two extra points.
Underclassmen also contributed to the offense, as William Stackhouse gained 30 yards rushing, 29 receiving, and scored defensively on a pick-six. Kieran Foster racked up 25 yards and a touchdown rushing, had four yards receiving, and completed a pass for 21 yards.
Jacob Meigs passed for 32 yards and had 15 yards receiving, and Blaine Collins rushed the ball once for five yards.
Stackhouse and Collins led the Jets defensively with seven tackles apiece. Collins had three sacks and two fumble recoveries while Stackhouse added a sack to go along with his interception return.
Meigs was in on five tackles and joined Collins in falling on a pair of Charger fumbles. Meigs, Johnson and Lopeman were all also credited with sacks.
Playoff Notes
Altoona-Midway finished the season 3-5 overall and 2-4 in district play, making them the fifth seed in 6-Man Div. I. They will hit the road Friday to Rozel to square off against the Pawnee Heights Tigers, who went 3-5 overall, but earned the fourth seed in 6-Man Div. II by virtue of a 3-3 district log.
Fans hitting the road for Friday’s playoff game will have to leave early. Rozel is northeast of Dodge City and over 230 miles from Buffalo. Altoona and Pawnee Heights have two common opponents on the season. Peabody defeated the Jets 45-19 and beat Pawnee Heights 53-6. In addition to nipping Altoona by one point Friday, Burrton took measure of the Tigers 82-60 two weeks ago.
2022 is the first year for 6-Man playoffs to be sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.