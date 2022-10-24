Altoona Football vs. Burrton 10.21.22 - Chase Nalley

Altoona senior Chase Nalley (50) heads for paydirt against the Burrton Chargers Friday in six-man football action played at Frank Kennedy Field. Nalley had a great Senior Night performance, including rushing for three touchdowns, but the Jets lost a heartbreaker 41-40 in their regular season finale

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – Football teaches young men so many things besides the sport: Effort, intensity, teamwork, perseverance, determination …

… and sometimes heartbreak.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments