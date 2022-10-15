ERIE — St. Mary’s Colgan rolled to a 55-0 victory at Erie Friday night.
Erie coach Eddie Kearns said Erie drove into the red zone on its first possession of the night as sophomore quarterback Seth Welch connected with junior Bryce DeMeritt on a 38-yard pass play on third down. The drive ended two plays later with an interception.
Colgan turned the ball over on a fumble three plays later, Kearns said. Erie was 15 yards from the goal line and couldn’t convert on fourth down and inches.
Erie junior Landen Kmiec picked off a pass from Colgan’s Tucker Harrel, but the Erie offense couldn’t get the first down. On fourth down, Harrell raced 85 yards for the touchdown.
Colgan was up 41-0 at halftime and the second half featured a running clock.
Up Next
Erie, now 3-4 overall, will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mound City against Jayhawk Linn, now 6-1 after getting shut out by Olpe Friday. Colgan, now 6-1, will host Uniontown on Thursday.
Box Score
St. Mary’s Colgan 55, Erie 0
Scoring
1Q CO: Kysen Bennett, 8 run (kick failed); 8:10
2Q CO: Tucker Harrell, 85 yard punt return (Joe Lomshek kick); 10:54
2Q CO: Colin Hite, 19 yard pass from Harrell (Lomshek kick); 8:33
2Q CO: Cooper Simmons, 6 yard run (Lomshek kick); 5:34
2Q CO: Hite, 12 yard pass from Harrell (Lomshek kick); 1:52
2Q CO: Simmons, 13 yard run (Lomshek kick); 13.3
3Q CO: Harrell, 1 yard run (Lomshek kick)
4Q CO: Carston Simmons, 35 yard run (Simmons kick)
